One of the longest-serving producers on This Morning has hinted at the reason behind his decision to leave the ITV show, according to reports.

Harry Bott shocked colleagues by announcing on social media that he has resigned from the ITV daytime show.

And while publicly sharing his decision to walk away, he reportedly made a thinly-veiled dig at allegations about behind-the-scenes behaviour on the show.

This Morning producer shares decision to exit ITV show

According to the Mail On Sunday, the American producer shared his news and posted a screenshot of a website story highlighting claims of a “toxic culture, bullying and harassment” on the programme.

The post has since been deleted.

A source alleged to the newspaper: “Harry was quite the stalwart and took his role very seriously. It has been pretty gruelling to be a member of the production team for the last year or so but things were still tough before that.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment. A rep said: “We are unable to comment on the details of any specific employment-related matters. ITV sets out and upholds very clear policies with regards to raising concerns and work-related conduct amongst our people.”

Producer Harry Bott is good friends with This Morning host Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

Inquiry delay

An inquiry is currently underway into This Morning, although its findings have already been delayed by two months.

Lawyers are looking into Phillip Schofield‘s affair with a younger staff member and the show’s alleged ‘toxic’ culture.

Jane Mulcahy KC is leading the inquiry and she is now due to deliver her report this month.

An inquiry is underway into Phillip Schofield’s affair (Credit: ITV)

This Morning insiders have also told the MoS that staff want to “move on from a nightmare that’s been hanging over the show since May when Schofield quit”.

Phillip Schofield had co-hosted This Morning for 20 years when he walked away from the show in May.

His departure came after he was exposed for having a consensual affair with a younger backstage runner.

Schofield admitted he had lied about their romance to his wife Stephanie and colleagues, including co-host Holly Willoughby.

Holly Willoughby quit This Morning last month (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s line-up juggle

Holly, meanwhile, has since quit This Morning too.

She bowed out after 14 years in October, telling the fans she had made the decision for “herself and her family”.

This Morning has since been hosted by a wide selection of presenters following Holly’s shock departure.

Rylan Clark will be joined by Cat Deeley on Monday and Tuesday this week. She will co-host alongside Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

