Phillip Schofield on ‘better terms’ with wife Steph? ‘There’s a lot of love between them’

Phillip Schofield hopes to spend Christmas with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two children, a report claims.

The former This Morning co-host departed ITV earlier this year after over two decades fronting the ITV series.

Phillip, 61, confirmed in May he had been having an affair with a younger male colleague. He added that the extra-marital relationship was over, describing it at the time as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

The TV presenter, who married Stephanie in 1993, previously came out as gay to viewers on This Morning in February 2020.

However, according to one magazine source, “there is still a lot of love between” Phillip and Stephanie.

Phillip Schofield left ITV in May after many years on screen (Credit: BBC)

‘Phil spends a lot of time with his family’

The unnamed insider is said to have claimed to Woman’s Own that Phillip is still wearing his wedding ring. It is also reported he and his wife are on speaking terms, with Phil making visits to the family home.

Furthermore, it is suggested he is “undoubtedly keen to put this year behind him and spend the festive period as a family once again”.

Phil spends a lot of time with his family, which includes Steph, so it’s natural that they’d spend the big day together.

The source speculated: “Christmas is all about spending time with the people you love. While Phil and Steph are no longer together in the traditional sense, there’s still a lot of love between them. Phil spends a lot of time with his family, which includes Steph, so it’s natural that they’d spend the big day together.”

Phillip Schofield pictured with his wife Stephanie in late 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s when he is with them that Phil appreciates what matters’

In addition, it is claimed Phillip hugely values the time he spend with Stephanie, and their daughters Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27.

The source is said to have added: “It’s when he is with them that Phil appreciates what actually matters in his life and he is able to smile. That’s what he is mainly doing right now. Reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life.”

ED! has approached a representative for Phillip Schofield for comment on Woman’s Own’s claims.

