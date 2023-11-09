Is Cat Deeley the saviour of This Morning? Viewers’ brutally honest pros and cons of her hosting

Cat Deeley has been revealed as the brand-new This Morning presenter – and fans are divided to say the least.

The West Midlands star, 47, has been a regular on TV screens for nearly 30 years. She’s even made it big across the pond, hosting smash hit US shows like So You Think You Can Dance?.

But in her latest career move, Cat is back on British telly to front This Morning. The presenter will be sitting alongside Rylan Clark on the ITV sofa on This Morning on Monday and Tuesday next week (November 13 and 14). Wednesday will see Cat present alongside Craig Doyle.

But what do ED! UK readers think about This Morning’s new presenter?

Cat Deeley joins as a new This Morning presenter

Some fans are over the moon that Cat could be back on TV screens fronting This Morning. On ED! UK’s Facebook page, one fan penned: “Love Cat Deeley she’s a pro.”

That’s definitely true! She’s been in the biz now for nearly 30 years, hosting shows like Stars In Your Eyes and So You Think You Can Dance?. Don’t forget she’s one of the OG children’s telly presenters too on SM:TV Live!

With all that experience under her belt, it’s fair to say she’s more than qualified.

Cat Deeley ‘has a great sense of humour’

Another fan on Facebook has gushed: “Like her, a great presenter and has a sense of humour. Not seen her on anything for a long time. I thought when she got married to Patrick Kielty she moved to the States. She must be moving or have moved back. Good luck to her. I might just start watching.”

Cat did make the big move to America back in 2007. And it paid off for her! For 15 years, she lived there – before moving back to the UK in 2022.

A third fan quipped: “It’s about time we saw some new faces on daytime TV it’s always the same people out with the old in with the new.”

That is true! Since Phillip Schofield, and then Holly Willoughby’s shock exit, This Morning has had a rotating list of presenters. Now, by enlisting Cat, This Morning will have a fresh, rather glam, face!

This Morning fans ‘not keen’ on Cat Deeley

However, there are some viewers that are not keen on Cat joining the show. Fuming on ED! UK’s Facebook page one follower said: “Not keen on Cat Deeley. She talks to people like they were five years old.”

While someone else added: “No please not Cat, what’s wrong with Josie [Gibson] or Alison [Hammond].” A third fan also wishes it was Josie Gibson, writing: “Well that’s made up my mind not watching those two!!!!! Josie and Craig are the best duo!!!!”

Another viewer saw Cat fill in for Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled chat show recently – but they were not impressed. They proclaimed: “Nooo Cat, I watched her on Lorraine and didn’t like her.”

So will Cat turn out to be the saviour of This Morning? You’ll have to tune in Monday to find out!

