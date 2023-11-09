In the latest Sarah Ferguson news, the royal is said to be eyeing a guest presenting role on ITV show This Morning.

The Duchess of York first shot to fame when she married Prince Andrew. Since then, she’s been no stranger to appearing on a TV show. She previously joined the Loose Women panel to discuss her breast cancer diagnosis. And in March this year, she sat down for an interview on This Morning.

And it seems bosses were left pretty impressed with Sarah. So much so that the author could be bagging a spot on the long-running ITV show.

She’d ‘love’ to return to This Morning

When Sarah appeared on This Morning earlier this year, she was quizzed by then-host Holly Willoughby if she’d return to the show for a phone-in about love.

At the time, Sarah said: “Holly, I would love to do that maybe when you’re back from your annual leave and the Easter holidays! But there’s no question, that is right on topic. We love to love.”

Now, it’s been claimed that Sarah is in talks with telly bosses for a slot on This Morning.

Sarah Ferguson a ‘hit with bosses’

Speaking to The Mirror, a TV source claimed: “The Duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women, everyone thought she was a natural.

“There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women. And there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them.” The insider added: “She has done quite a lot of TV work before – at one point she stood in for Larry King in the US.”

Everyone thought she was a natural.

The publication also reported that a source close to Sarah said she “hugely enjoyed” appearing on Loose Women, but refused to speak on other upcoming projects.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Holly Willoughby’s exit from ITV show This Morning

Sarah is the latest celeb rumoured to be joining This Morning, following Holly’s shock exit last month.

The 42-year-old presenter had served as one of the main hosts of the daytime show since 2009 and had a successful run. In her full statement, Holly said it was “difficult” to wave goodbye to the show. However, she made the decision for herself and her family.

Her former co-star also Phillip Schofield left the show in May. This means the show’s main presenters are now gone and fans are wondering who will replace them.

