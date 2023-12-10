This Morning favourite Cat Deeley returns to US hosting duties dashing viewers’ hopes of ITV role

This Morning stand-in Cat Deeley has returned to her American presenting role on So You Think You Can Dance?.

Fans had hoped that she might make a permanent move to hosting ITV daytime show This Morning, but the in-demand TV star has now returned to the States where she will continue to host the US reality series.

This Morning fans loved it when she hosted the show for three days in November and were gutted to hear the latest. When Cat shared a Stateside behind the scenes video on this week, one simply said: “We want you back on This Morning, please.”

Rylan and Cat were a dream team on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley would have ‘steadied the ship’

It was originally thought that Cat could be the perfect replacement for Holly Willoughby.

An insider told The Sun: “She takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests. She’s comfortable interviewing both pop stars and politicians. Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship.”

However, Cat then told Closer magazine: “I’m going to LA for six days soon and then I’ll have loads of promo for my new show in January, so we’ll have to see if anything more comes of it. It was great fun, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile it looks like there may still be hope for Cat to make a comeback to our screens, as some insiders say she is “top of the list” to replace Holly.

Cat fans want her back

Ever since Cat anchored This Morning with Rylan and Craig Doyle, many have been calling for her to be made permanent.

One said: “Bring back Cat Deeley, we need some LA vibe and fun.”

Another added: “Cat Deeley for the job with Patrick Kielty or Rylan!”

However not all viewers think she’s right for the job. Last week’s host Emma Willis also proved super popular and some think she pips Cat to the post.

One said on X: “Hands up for Emma Willis to be a permanent host with Rylan. Not trying, natural, funny… Cat Deeley tries too hard to be funny.”

