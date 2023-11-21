This Morning host Alison Hammond admits she would ‘love to work on Loose Women’

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond is one of the most recognisable faces on daytime TV, but could she be planning on switching shows?

Alison, who shot to fame after taking part in Big Brother in 2002, has been a main presenter on This Morning since 2021 – though she first appeared on the show as a reporter in 2002. However, she’s been tipped to leave and take a role on Loose Women instead.

Alison Hammond first appeared on This Morning over 20 years ago (Credit: ITV)

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond is a girl with a ‘plan’

Now, Alison herself has discussed the possibility of joining the Loose Women panel. She told this week’s Woman’s Own: “I’d love to do Loose [Women| – I’d do any programme. I’ve done most of them!”

That’s what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself!

But even if she does switch shows, it doesn’t sound as if Loose Women is the end goal for Alison – she has big plans. “I love my job and I’m good at it. But I’ve always got plans, things I want to do next. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked for my own show. That’s what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself!”

Alison has appeared on Loose Women previously, as a guest panellist in 2002 and 2004. She also joined the ladies on their recent tour.

Over the last few years, the show has certainly shaken up its regular panellists. Olivia Attwood and Joanna Page both joined this year. While 2022 saw Dame Kelly Holmes and Sophie Morgan sign up, Katie Piper, Sunetra Sarker and Frankie Bridge joined in 2021.

Are Alison’s days on This Morning numbered? (Credit: ITV)

Could Sarah Ferguson be a replacement?

Alison was on This Morning yesterday (November 20) alongside regular co-presenter Dermot O’Leary and guest presenter Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

However, viewers weren’t too fond of Fergie’s presenting skills. One viewer said that “poor Alison and Dermot are trying to navigate around her mistakes” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the high-profile departures of long-standing presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Monday to Thursday presenting slot on This Morning is still open, with a range of presenters, including Alison, Dermot, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle presenting.

And if Alison does leave the This Morning sofa for Loose Women, perhaps there will be a Friday slot free too…

