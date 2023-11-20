Fergie’s debut on This Morning slammed as ‘painful to watch’ and ‘desperate’ by viewers

Sarah Ferguson was heavily criticised after making her first-ever appearance as a presenter on This Morning today (Monday November 20), as viewers were unanimous in their verdict that her hosting efforts were “painful” to watch.

The Duchess of York, 64, is the latest name to be linked to filling the co-host slot once occupied by Holly Willoughby.

Earlier this year Fergie appeared on Loose Women, and she was also interviewed on This Morning, too.

Tabloid talk recently suggested Prince Andrew’s ex-wife had been “a real hit with ITV bosses”.

However, the reaction on social media to her telly appearance today showever that those watching at home did not share the same opinion.

Fergie was part of This Morning today – but will she return? (Credit: YouTube)

Fergie on This Morning today – viewers’ verdict

Regular presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were also on hand for the episode, which was also guest edited by Fergie.

She is said to have selected several topics for Monday’s programme, including defibrillators, how to rehome a dog and skin protection.

Sarah Ferguson was previously married to Prince Andrew (Credit: YouTube)

Fergie also spoke about her relationship with the late Queen, who was her mother-in-law between 1986 and 1996.

Nonetheless, several social media users claimed Fergie’s presence on their screens made them “switch off”.

And others indicated they considered the booking decision to be a “desperate” one by This Morning and ITV.

“Painful to watch the start of programme. Dreadful. Switched off,” posted just one observer who apparently didn’t last long before reaching for the remote.

‘For me to have a second with Her Majesty was such an honour.’ Sarah, Duchess of York opens up about her relationship with the late Queen.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/MlYrnlXRKd — This Morning (@thismorning) November 20, 2023

‘A new low’

Someone else who rapidly turned off claimed having Fergie on was “a new low” for the daytime series.

“Seriously This Morning, this is a new low for you!” they posted.

Seriously This Morning, this is a new low for you!

They went on, making use of a vomiting emoji: “Never switched off a show so quick, absolute garbage.”

“God it’s painful to watch. Actually painful,” complained another viewer.

And someone else echoed that point: “So painful to watch… [Fergie is] awkward and irritating, and poor Alison and Dermot are trying to navigate around her mistakes. It looks clunky and isn’t enjoyable to watch today.”

To which another user replied: “Car crash TV today.”

One viewer posted: ‘Poor Alison and Dermot’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Smacks of desperation’

That same description was posted by another Twitter user who felt having Fergie on was “desperate”.

“This Morning today has shown just how desperate they are,” they wrote.

“Who thought it was a good idea to get Fergie to apparently present and edit the show? It is a car crash. Painful and embarrassing to watch.”

“That’s a new low even for this Z-list programme. Smacks of desperation,” tweeted another.

And yet another incredulous viewer sighed: “You couldn’t make it up – the Duchess of York answering calls on relationship problems! Are ITV that desperate?!?!”

But not everyone felt the same and the Duchess of York did have some fans out there.

One commented: “I gotta say Fergie has been a great addition to the #ThisMorning presenting team today!” Another added: “Can I say fergie Is nearly a better #ThisMorning presenter then most on the show.” A third commented: “I think fergie is pretty down to earth to be honest.” Another concluded: “Fergie is driving me wild this morning! Love her.”

Read more: Sarah Ferguson reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity 2023 ‘at the last minute’

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.