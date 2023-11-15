Sarah Ferguson reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity 2023 ‘at the last minute’

In I’m A Celebrity latest news, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie almost signed up 2023 series, a tabloid report claims.

According to The Sun, Sarah Ferguson was lined up for a trip Down Under as part of ITV’s jungle reality crew.

Other famous faces confirmed for Oz – with many already spotted flying in – include Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson.

And, The Sun claims, the Duchess of York might have joined the celebrity campmates for a Bushtucker Trial or two. However, the tabloid goes on to claim talks fell apart when she refused to discuss her former husband.

I’m A Celebrity latest

The Sun reports Fergie, 64, wanted producers to ensure she was not quizzed about the late Queen’s disgraced second son.

Sarah – mother to daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with Andrew – still lives with her ex, despite their 1996 divorce.

A senior ITV source is quoting as saying: “Execs pulled out all the stops to get a huge name and were agonisingly close to sealing the deal with the Duchess.

“But part of the attraction of getting someone with an interesting life story is that there’s always the possibility of sharing it with the campmates.”

Neither side was willing to budge in the end.

Furthermore, they continued: “For Fergie, the prospect of being put on the spot with millions watching at home was just too much. Neither side was willing to budge in the end.”

However, a spokesperson for Fergie is said to have denied the claims.

They are quoted as saying: “There has been no such approach.” Furthermore, they added: “She did not consider appearing and no discussions of the sort suggested have taken place.”

Additionally, ED! has approached a representative for Sarah Ferguson for comment. ED! has contacted ITV for comment too.

Meanwhile, the closest I’m A Celebrity has got to bagging a royal for its lineup so far occurred last year. Mike Tindall, married to King Charles’ niece Zara, finished fourth. He was regarded as being discreet about his family connections while on screen – but ultimately wasn’t crowned King of the Jungle himself.

