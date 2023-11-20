TV presenter Susanna Reid has begged her GMB co-star Kate Garraway not to leave the show for the presenting role Holly Willoughby exited last month.

Following Phillip Schofield and Holly’s departures, the ITV daytime programme is currently fronted by a rotation of presenters. They consist of Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Ben Shephard, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle, Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley.

And on Monday (November 20), Sarah Ferguson was the latest name to join the list as she made her debut. While Dermot and Alison were also on hand for the episode, the Duchess of York was there as a co-host and guest editor.

Susanna Reid has begged her GMB co-star Kate Garraway not to leave the show for This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Earlier in the morning over on GMB, Susanna was discussing the fact that the royal was set to appear on This Morning.

She and her co-host Richard Madeley were joined by journalists Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire. And it wasn’t long until Kate’s name was thrown into the mix, with Andrew saying: “I’m pushing for Kate Garraway. I like Kate Garraway.”

Susanna Reid’s plea to GMB co-host

While Susanna agreed, she quickly added: “Well, we don’t want Kate Garraway to leave. I think she’s especially talented and she’d be absolutely brilliant.”

Susanna her co-host Richard Madeley were joined by journalists Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire (Credit: ITV)

She then pleaded: “Please don’t go anywhere, Kate. This Morning: hands off our Kate.”

Kate has been heavily tipped to take on the role of hosting following Holly’s departure last month. However, a source previously alleged that she felt “torn” because her “priority” is always going to be caring for her husband Derek.

Ben Shephard proved to be a hit with This Morning viewers

It comes after Ben Shephard proved to be a big hit with viewers when he hosted This Morning back in September. Many said he was a “natural fit” and demanded that he was made permanent.

Kate has been tipped to join This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Following his appearance, his co-host Kate opened up about how she felt while he was away. She said: “I felt a little bit like, you know when your kids go round to someone else’s house, and go: ‘Oh Sophie’s mum makes amazing bolognese,’ that’s what it felt like for all of us.”

Susanna also accused Ben of “cheating” on her. As he returned to GMB, Susanna joked: “You are on the wrong show!” He replied: “I have been moonlighting next door,” to which Susanna quipped: “I feel like you’ve been cheating. I saw you with another woman!”

