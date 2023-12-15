This Morning stand-in presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley ‘chosen to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’

This Morning guest presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have reportedly been picked by ITV to become the show’s permanent hosts.

The Sun reckons Ben and Cat are set for “big-money deals” as new faces of the ITV daytime series.

That’s because, according to the tabloid, the pair will receive a salary of £550,000 each.

However, it is claimed this amount is £150,000 less than either Phillip Schofield or Holly Willoughby took home.

This Morning news: ‘ITV bosses pick Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’

An unidentified source is said to have whispered in The Sun’s ear that Cat “really impressed” when she recently co-hosted the programme with Rylan Clark and also Craig Doyle.

Additionally, the insider praised GMB star Ben as “a consummate professional”. Additionally, his popularity with “the housewife demographic” is seen as a positive.

‘Ben’s purer than pure’

They are quoted as saying: “He’s an extremely safe pair of hands, has real gravitas, and doesn’t have a whiff of scandal around him – he’s purer than pure.

“Cat is the number one target to replace Holly, but negotiations are ongoing.

The sense is that Ben and Cat will be a real boost to morale.

“Lots of people were considered, but ultimately it’s all about chemistry. Everyone is very excited, and the sense is that Ben and Cat will be a real boost to morale on the ground.”

This Morning presenters Josie, Dermot and Alison’s future

The Sun also claims producers will look to reassure Dermot O’Leary, who presents on Fridays with Alison Hammond but has also anchored regularly on other days in recent months, he is part of the series’ future. He is said to be very popular with production staff.

Josie Gibson, fresh out of the I’m A Celeb jungle, could also get a new role on the show, and appear more regularly.

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning, Ben Shephard, and Cat Deeley for comment.

ITV said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

