Josie Gibson gets This Morning ‘promotion’ as she’s booked to host the week before Christmas

If her success on I’m A Celeb wasn’t enough, it seems This Morning’s Josie Gibson has a promotion on the horizon.

There is just a week to go until the competition concludes down under. But regardless of whether she emerges Queen of the Jungle, the presenter has apparently already scored herself a big career win.

Josie has proved popular on I’m A Celebrity! (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson This Morning promotion

According to the Sun, Josie will return home to a big promotion on This Morning.

She’s already been booked in to host This Morning as soon as she’s back from Australia

The 38-year-old usually steps in and hosts occasional installments of the daytime ITV show. However it appears she will soon be on our screens more often.

A source reportedly told the newspaper: “Bosses are really happy with how Josie is doing in the jungle showing her genuine, fun and caring side. She’s already been booked in to host This Morning as soon as she’s back from Australia and it’ll be taking shifts across the whole week and not just on a Friday.”

Josie usually presents This Morning on Fridays with Craig Doyle (Credit: ITV)

They also added: “They are thrilled she will be co-hosting the show the week before Christmas and also for some days in the New Year too – she’s This Morning’s festive queen whether she wins I’m a Celeb or not.”

‘Offers are coming in thick and fast’

If that wasn’t enough, I’m A Celeb has apparently opened even more doors for Josie.

“Offers are already coming in thick and fast since she entered the jungle.” The source also said, “Josie already had a loyal fanbase but it has massively grown since she went in. She could be seen to pocket a lot of cash in commercial deals and endorsements where she will be able to pick and choose what she wants. She will be very hot property.”

Josie for Strictly 2024 anyone?

Read More: I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson savaged by Edwina Currie: ‘I don’t think she’s a very bright person’

Are you excited to see more of Josie Gibson on This Morning then? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.