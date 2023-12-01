I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson savaged by Edwina Currie: ‘I don’t think she’s a very bright person’

In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, Josie Gibson has been right royally roasted by Edwina Currie.

The This Morning star, 38, was heavily criticised by Edwina for barely commanding any airtime since the start of the ITV series. However, in a pretty unnecessary savage blow, Edwina also admitted her surprise that Josie is a TV presenter because she’s “not quick or bright”.

Edwina Currie said Josie Gibson hasn’t been given enough airtime since the beginning – and seemed to blame the This Morning star (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson roasted

Talking to Spin Genie, Edwina, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2014, said: “I’m surprised she’s a presenter on This Morning because to be a morning presenter you have to be quick and bright. She seems to be neither,” she said.

Edwina also said the women in the camp are a “big disappointment”.

“Also when she goes into the log cabins she’s been sharing quite negative opinions of her campmates. Not the best thing to do. I don’t think she’s a very bright person,” she continued.

This comes after Josie was accused of breaking the show rules during a trial.

Edwina branded Nigel Farage a ‘boring old fart’

Nigel Farage didn’t escape, either. Edwina said she thought he would be a “bombastic, imaginative character”. But the opposite seemed to unfold, as she said: “He’s a disappointment to the producers and the viewing public. It would be different if ITV had nabbed someone like Boris Johnson. But Nigel is simply not in Boris’ league.

“Boris, for all the noise, is a highly educated, highly intelligent, articulate man who is always the centre of attention wherever he goes. Nigel Farage has turned out to be a boring old fart,” she added.

Edwina branded Nigel Farage a ‘boring old fart’ (Credit: ITVX)

She continued: “He’s not acted entertainingly, even with the trials he’s done. He’s attacked them with aplomb. Like a boring dad. He’s also acting way older than his years. He’s disappeared into the background and doesn’t have any party tricks. Never seems to be hungry. And he never seems to complain. He doesn’t stand on his head. He doesn’t sing. I used to yodel. I drove some of my campmates crazy with my yodelling.”

But that’s not all, Edwina briefly shed light on Nella Rose’s clashes and said she felt it was “painful to watch”. She even revealed people either want to “mother or smother her”.

