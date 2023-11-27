I’m A Celebrity fans delighted as Danielle Harold does trial alongside Josie Gibson following Grace Dent’s exit

Fans of I’m A Celebrity were over the moon to see Danielle Harold undertake the Tubes Trial during tonight’s show (Monday, November 27).

Danielle was roped into doing the trial following Grace’s exit from the jungle.

The soap star was less than happy to take part in the trial (Credit: ITV)

Danielle Harold does I’m A Celebrity trial

Due to Grace Dent’s early exit, Danielle was forced to do tonight’s trial in her place, along with Josie Gibson.

This was because the EastEnders star got the third highest amount of votes from viewers. The star was visibly nervous about being chosen to do the trial.

Danielle was clearly unhappy about being chosen and spoke of the “pressure” of having to win food for the camp in the Bush Telegraph.

“Do you feel OK about it? Is it better that you haven’t had a long time to prepare?” Ant asked her at the beginning of the trial.

“I think so, the shock might help a little bit and I’m glad I’m here with my Josie,” Danielle said.

Josie and Danielle did a trial together (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans thrilled as Danielle Harold does trial

Whilst Danielle didn’t look too happy to be doing the trial, fans of the EastEnders star were over the moon!

“Danielle and Joeie doing a trial together!! Yesss,” one fan tweeted tonight.

Me watching Josie & Danielle in a trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/cKIdzn6I3I — Ana Varela Correia (@AnaVCorreia) November 27, 2023

“DANIELLE IS DOING THE TRIAL OMG,” another gushed. “DANIELLE SCREEN TIME MY GIRLLL,” a third squealed.

“Josie and Danielle I love you,” another fan tweeted.

Danielle and Josie smashed the trial (Credit: ITV)

How did Josie and Danielle do?

It’s safe to say that Josie and Danielle absolutely smashed the trial during tonight’s show.

Battling creepy critters, terrifying heights, and fiddly keys, Josie, 38, and Danielle, 31, managed to bag 10 stars out of a possible 12.

They only dropped two stars, which is pretty impressive considering they had to throw stars to each other across a big gap, suspended over a valley.

“I cannot believe I did that,” Josie said after their trial was done. “I’m so proud of you,” Danielle added.

“They didn’t get all the stars but Josie and Danielle ate this trial,” one fan tweeted. “Danielle is a BAD GYAL!!#ImaCeleb she is catching like her life depends on it! Need to see her in more trials from now on!” another wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Tuesday, November 28) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

