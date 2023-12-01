I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson accused of breaking show rules during trial by viewers

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson said the fateful words “Get Me Out Of Here!” during Thursday night’s Bushtucker Trial, but viewers are now accusing the star of breaking the rules.

The This Morning host, 38, took on the Barbaric Barbershop alongside her fellow campmates Fred Sirieix, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori and Danielle Harold.

The celebs had to sit with their heads in critter-filled boxes and use their tongues to retrieve parts of stars, which they then had to piece together.

When faced with her biggest fear – spiders – Josie pulled her head out of the box, putting an end to her part of the trial.

Reduced to tears and struggling to catch her breath, she was consoled by I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec.

Josie was faced with her biggest fear of spiders in the trial (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m petrified of spiders,’ This Morning host admitted

Discussing the trial, Josie admitted: “I am petrified of spiders. I was hoping I might be able to get rid of that fear. But because they’re coming at you from behind I just didn’t know what it was.”

The Geordie duo then encouraged the former Big Brother winner to give her advice to her struggling campmates.

Josie guided her co-stars and told them a strategy which saw them win four stars.

The group then admitted that without Josie’s help they would not have passed the trial.

However, viewers flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask if that was allowed.

Josie guided her campmates to success as she was consoled by Ant McPartlin (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: “Josie now being able to help in the trial like this does seem a bit unfair.”

A second added: “Surely Josie shouldn’t be allowed to help,” while a third asked: “Why is Josie allowed to help?!”

Another fan wrote: “Surely if Josie is out then she can’t help?”

While a final viewer penned: “I’m not being funny, but should Josie be allowed to help.”

Sympathy for I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson

Viewers were equally sympathetic towards Josie, with one writing: “That was terrible to watch. Hope Josie is okay.”

Another added: “My empathy kicked in too much for Josie, I started crying for her.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

