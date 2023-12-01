Sam Thompson opened up to his I’m A Celebrity campmates about his ADHD diagnosis last night (November 30).

Made in Chelsea star Sam, 31, has won over his campmates and the viewers with his high energy and positivity.

But last night he showed a different side as Sam sat down with JLS star Marvin Humes and This Morning’s Josie Gibson to speak about being diagnosed with ADHD. He also opened up on the impact he thinks it’ll have on him becoming a parent.

Sam Thompson opened up to Marvin and Josie about his ADHD diagnosis (Credit: ITVX)

Marvin, Sam and Josie open up

During the conversation, Sam admitted that he would have to “get a handle on” his ADHD if he had kids in the future. That prompted Marvin to tell Sam that he would be “the most incredible dad”.

Sitting by the creek Marvin asked Sam when he was diagnosed with the condition. To which Sam replied: “Last year, mate.”

He added: “There are loads of people who are actually of a certain age who get diagnosed way later. When the low bits happen it goes low. But then the highs are really high,” he said.

Sam then went on to say how his girlfriend, Strictly contestant Zara McDermott, is a huge stabilising force in his life.

He explained: “My girlfriend Zara is so steady and it’s so good for me. When she’s going steady I’m going like that [making up and down movements with his hands]. It’s so nice having someone who’s keeping you balanced.”

He also added that he lacks concentration and isn’t good at listening to Zara, admitting it can make him “selfish”. He said: “She’s talking and I’m just finding myself staring off at something completely different. You sort of feel like you’re a bit of a [bleep] sometimes.”

That’s something that I’ve got to get a handle on, you’ve got to look after a child.

“But you would not be Sam without it,” Josie said. Marvin added: “I would just always say you’ve got loads of energy. Your energy is crazy bro. It’s what makes you great.”

Sam Thompson spoke about having kids in the future

“Another thing though is, I want to be a dad at some point,” Sam added. “And that’s something that I’ve got to get a handle on, you’ve got to look after a child. You want to be the dad, like what you’re doing,” he said to Marvin, “sitting down and having an honest conversation, being able to listen, advise.”

Marvin told him: “Trust me, all my kids care about is giving them attention. Being with them in the moment, loving them, cuddling them. They just want to have all of you and to be as fun as possible and feel loved.”

He then sweetly told Sam: “I can’t imagine doing this without you being here and you being as much fun as what we’ve had.”

Sam revealed his girlfriend Zara McDermott keeps that balance in their relationship (Credit: ITVX)

Sam’s ‘not ashamed’ of his ADHD

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Sam said that he’s “not ashamed” of his condition, however, he would’ve felt better if he had been diagnosed with it at a younger age. “I really was just like, I just suck at everything,” he said.

“If I’d known as a kid, not much would have changed. But how you feel about yourself probably changes. I remember crying into my textbook because I couldn’t understand the words going into my head. You want to do good. You don’t want to be mischievous or anything like that.”

