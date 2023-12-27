Holly Willoughby makes This Morning ‘return’ in old clip as fans thrilled

TV fave Holly Willoughby made a surprise comeback to This Morning on Wednesday (December 27).

And fans loved having Holly, who quit the daytime show in October, back on their screens.

On Wednesday’s This Morning, hosts Rylan and Emma Willis aired some best of clips as they rounded up 2023.

Holly made an unexpected return to This Morning via resurfaced clips (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby makes This Morning ‘comeback’

When a segment where Holly, 42, interviewed Elsa actress Idina Menzel came on, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.

One posted a GIF of a small child cheering and said: “HOLLY!!”

Another mused: “I think Holly will make a return eventually.”

While one said: “Viewers just switching on will think Holly’s back!” “Big shock they are showing Holly again,” said another.

Just tuned into #ThisMorning… Am I seeing things right? pic.twitter.com/65JytR1ClK — Christmas Houston (@thewayitchris) December 27, 2023

Holly hasn’t been seen on our screens since she made the “difficult” decision to quit This Morning in October. She has kept a low profile on social media.

But in December Holly was spotted in public for the first time in a long while. She went out in London for an early Christmas meal with her parents and husband Dan Baldwin.

Fans were thrilled to have throwback Holly back on their screens (Credit: ITV)

Fans loved to see it

And now some fans think this is a sign from ITV that they miss their former anchor.

One suggested: “This shows This Morning misses Holly.”

Meanwhile the search continues as This Morning look for permanent hosts for their flagship show.

Cat Deeley was a firm favourite but the latest reports suggest she is happy working in America.

Now Alison Hammond is the bookies’s fave to bag the coveted spot. We can’t keep up!

Read more: Holly Willoughby given deadline to end of the month to make Dancing On Ice decision.

Were you thrilled to see Holly back on your screens? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.