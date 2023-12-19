Alison Hammond bookies’ favourite to be named This Morning host after Cat Deeley turns down ITV show

The new favourite to host This Morning has been revealed by the bookies to be Alison Hammond – after Cat Deeley reportedly turned down the role.

Last week, it was reported that This Morning bosses had chosen Cat and Ben Shephard as the show’s brand-new hosting duo. It came following the exits of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this year.

However, in a shock move, it was then alleged that Cat had turned down a full-time job on the show. Now, the bookies reckon it’ll be Alison Hammond who will take over.

Cat has said to turned down the This Morning job (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley ‘says no’ to This Morning job

Despite winning the audience over when she hosted This Morning this year, it seems Cat’s not that keen to take on a full-time role. According to Mail Online at the weekend, Cat has decided to return to the US to host So You Think You Can Dance? instead of This Morning.

Now, bookies have revealed the favourites to take on Cat’s role – which was replacing Holly Willoughby after her shock exit. Bookmaker BoyleSports have put odds of 4/6 on Alison Hammond to become a permanent presenter on the ITV show.

Alison Hammond is the odds on favourite to be named This Morning host (Credit: ITV)

Who could replace Cat Deeley on This Morning?

Up next is recent I’m A Celeb star Josie Gibson. She has odds of 6/4 to bag a full-time gig on This Morning. The Saturdays singer Mollie King also has odds of 4/1, with Rochelle Humes at 6/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We thought the Cat was out of the bag, but it’s back to the drawing board for ITV and punters believe Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson are back in the race to steady the ship in 2024.”

This Morning relaunch on hold as Cat Deeley ‘turns down job’

Cat has hosted talent show So You Think You Can Dance? in the States since 2005. And MailOnline speculated a filming schedule could mean she is only available for a few weeks in February and March. Live episodes could run up until June.

MailOnline quotes an unnamed source as saying: “There are a lot of people [at ITV] pulling their hair out right now. The relaunch date was supposed to be in January but that is no way going to happen now.”

The unidentified insider went on: “Cat was the answer. She would have been an absolute triumph but they just couldn’t make it work. Now it is a case of back to the drawing board to decide a new plan of action.”

