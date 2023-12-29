Holly Willoughby offered ‘heightened security’ and ‘one year rolling contract’ for Dancing On Ice return, according to reports

Holly Willougbhy has reportedly been offered “heightened security” as she returns to Dancing On Ice after she quit TV just two months ago.

Holly stepped down as host of This Morning with immediate effect in October.

But she will now return to screens next month when she presents Dancing On Ice alongside friend Stephen Mulhern.

It is believed that the promise of feeling “completely secure” has helped bring her back to screens.

Holly will host Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice deal

A source told The Sun: “Bosses have been working hard to ensure she feels completely secure, trying not to put any pressure on all while making sure she knows they are ready to support her every step of the way.”

They added that Holly has signed a one-year rolling contract so is free to walk away after the series ends.

A separate source tells MailOnline: “There are obvious worries about going on live television, her main priority is her family, ITV have been hugely understanding and have not put any pressure on her at all.

“They wanted to give her all of the time she needed but it has been a rough decision for her.

“Time was ticking but the bosses were trying to remain calm.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby to host Dancing On Ice 2024 alongside Stephen Mulhern

Holly quit presenting This Morning in October (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Convinced’ to return by Stephen Mulhern

The publication previously reported that it was a visit by Stephen to her home that convinced her to return.

A source told them: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through.

“She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

The source continued: “They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX on Sunday 14 January

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.