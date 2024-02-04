Dancing On Ice viewers distracted by Stephen Mulhern’s appearance tonight: ‘Am I the only one noticing?’

Stephen Mulhern left Dancing On Ice viewers distracted tonight with his appearance as the ITV show returned.

The skating show was back on Sunday for dance week as the celebrities and their pro partners performed different types of dance on the ice.

But viewers watching were a bit more distracted by host Stephen… because of his hair!

Stephen’s hair distracted Dancing On Ice viewers tonight (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

As Stephen and co-host Holly Willoughby opened the show tonight (February 4), viewers seemed to be drawn to his hair. Some thought it looked darker!

They took to X – formerly Twitter – to discuss Stephen’s look. One person said: “Mulhern’s hair ffs!”

Another wrote: “Am I the only one noticing the obvious hair dye on Stephen Mulhern?”

Someone else added: “Oh @StephenMulhern please step away from the hair dye and embrace the natural colour!!”

A fourth tweeted Stephen: “Did you go for double black hair dye?”

Viewers tweeted about Stephen’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Stephen is Holly’s new co-host this year following Phillip Schofield‘s departure from ITV last year.

However, poor Stephen has had a tough time with winning some viewers over. But it seems himself and Holly are working well together.

Last month, a source claimed that the pair had a “special agreement” about the show. The insider told Heat magazine: “Holly and Stephen have great chemistry. They’re both on the same page about that and there’s no battle of egos, which is what had been going on with Phil at This Morning.

“That’s where Holly’s special agreement with Stephen comes in. Holly is thrilled to have Stephen there, but at the end of the day, this is her show and her rules, and he’s fine with that.”

Stephen and Holly were back for the show’s dance week (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Stephen partnership

The source reportedly added: “Stephen is the perfect presenting partner for her – there’s not a toxic bone in his body and they can just get the job done, stay great friends, and Holly doesn’t have to worry about having to compete with someone onscreen. There’s no power struggle between them.”

Read more: Inside Stephen Mulhern’s Dancing On Ice struggles after stepping into Phillip Schofield’s shoes

Elsewhere, last weekend, Holly accidentally swore live on air after Stephen made her jump. Introducing contestant Roxy Shahidi, Holly said: “Right our next couple are taking on one of cinema’s spookiest characters Beetlejuice. Hoping to give their components a fright of their lives…”

Stephen then shouted, making Holly jump. She was heard muttering what sounded like the f-bomb. Oops!

Ahead of tonight’s show, Holly referenced her slip-up as she told Instagram fans: “This is Big Brother… Please do not swear.”

