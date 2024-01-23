Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby ‘on the same page with Dancing On Ice as there’s not battle of egos’

Holly Willoughby reportedly has a “special agreement” with Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice.

The former This Morning presenter recently returned to TV following a three-month break. She is hosting the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice with Stephen – who has taken over from Phillip Schofield.

Many fans loved seeing Holly back on telly and she’s already won over viewers with her stunning dresses so far.

Now, according to reports, a source claims that Holly and Stephen are “both on the same page” when it comes to hosting together.

The insider told Heat magazine: “Holly and Stephen have great chemistry. They’re both on the same page about that and there’s no battle of egos, which is what had been going on with Phil at This Morning.

“That’s where Holly’s special agreement with Stephen comes in. Holly is thrilled to have Stephen there, but at the end of the day, this is her show and her rules, and he’s fine with that.”

The source reportedly added: “Stephen is the perfect presenting partner for her – there’s not a toxic bone in his body and they can just get the job done, stay great friends, and Holly doesn’t have to worry about having to compete with someone onscreen. There’s no power struggle between them.”

The insider claimed that Holly and Stephen are “more like brother and sister than anything”.

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

Last Sunday (January 21), Holly hosted the second live show of the 2024 skating series. She wowed in a stunning pink dress, which featured a bow.

Posting a photo of her look on Instagram, Holly said: “On Sundays we wear pink!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the look as one person gushed: “Looking absolutely beautiful as always and your hair looks amazing.”

Another wrote: “Stunning as always, loving the hair.”

Someone else commented: “This dress is beautiful. You look sensational!”

After reading the compliments, Holly added another comment to her post to thank her fans. She said: “Just reading all your comments, thank you… you are so lovely… Means the [world].”

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday (January 28) fromm 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

