Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby looks stunning in £560 pink dress with new bobbed hairstyle

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby declared “on Sundays, we wear pink”, as she presented the second installment of the ITV1 skating show.

Posting her outfit choice to Instagram 30 minutes before the show went live tonight (January 21), Holly was showered with praise from her famous friends and adoring fans alike.

However, if you do want to steal the star’s style, you’ll need deep pockets!

Stephen and Holly were back for the second episode of 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby looks perfect in pink for Dancing On Ice show two

The former This Morning presenter shared a picture of herself backstage once she was dressed and ready to go live.

Holly posted: “On Sundays we wear pink! @dancingonice 6:30pm on @itv … see you soon #hwstyle dress by @solacelondon jewellery by @damianiofficial @di_damiani shoes by @renecaovilla.”

The dress featured a chiffon shirt and rouched satin bandeau top complete with elaborate pink bow on one shoulder. It’s by Solace London and costs £560. It’s also available in cream and cream and black.

Holly’s gal pal Tamzin Outhwaite commented: “Wow!!!” “Omgoodness!” said Nicole Appleton. Holly’s sister Kelly posted: “Just gorgeous.” Christine Lampard shared three pink heart emojis. Rochelle Humes and Josie Gibson were among the members of the This Morning family liking the post.

Trolls put in their place

However, not everyone was a fan. Some accused the star of making it the “Holly show” because she’d posted about what she was wearing. However, any trolls were put firmly in their place.

“Are you new to the internet?” asked one Holly fan. “Did you not know people who work on TV shows also have THEIR OWN accounts? There’s also a little ‘block’ button if you don’t want to see her account. I bet you’re fun at a party,” they added.

Holly also showed off a new ‘do, straightening her often tousled locks into a sleek, stylish bob for tonight’s Dancing On Ice. “The hair is immaculate,” said one follower. “Oh my word, especially loving the hair,” said another.

