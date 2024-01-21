Inside Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern’s lavish home life

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern is easily one of the nation’s favourite presenters.

The presenter, 46, shot to fame in the ‘90s and since then he’s not stopped. From hosting Catchphrase for a decade to becoming the new presenter on Dancing On Ice, Stephen has become a firm favourite with viewers.

Away from the showbiz and TV world though, Stephen is usually tight-lipped on his personal life. But it’s fair to say he lives in a rather snazzy London home. After all, with fame comes fortune, and it seems Stephen has invested his hard-earned cash into several of his lavish properties.

So how many houses does Stephen have? And what does his London crib look like? Keep reading to find out…

Stephen is back on screens for Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Where does Stephen Mulhern live?

It is said that he is a multi-home owner with properties all over the UK from pads in Essex, Leicester, Benfleet and Barnet, as well as his luxurious crib in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

Back in 2021, Stephen gave fans a tour into his lush London home – and it did not disappoint! As The Sun reported, the large home boasted a stunning incredible interior design and an open-plan layout. In his living room, he amped up the coziness by adding brown leather sofas and rustic hues.

While in an Instagram video shared in 2022, Stephen showed off a peek at the living space. Adorned with panelling, and stylish accent pieces, Stephen’s made his house a home for sure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

Stephen Mulhern giant kitchen

Stephen’s kitchen is just as impressive – and is perfect for cooking up a storm. Splashing his cash, the TV favourite must have forked out a fortune for his gigantic island – that includes a built-in hob too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

Adding even more style, Stephen opted for gorgeous dark blue cabinets that contrast beautifully with the white countertops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

However, more recently, Stephen has shared videos showing a different kitchen design with grey glossy cabinets. It’s unclear whether Stephen has redesigned his home, or it could be one of his other pads!

Stephen’s lush living room

Stephen shared another look at his home when he uploaded a playful video. In the clip, Stephen posed with a silly filter.

Behind him, a set of glass stairs could be seen that follows into his very glamorous open-plan lounge. On the wall by the stairs hangs a huge white clock, and the living area is as cosy as it gets with a huge sofa.

Stephen’s splashed the cash on his London home (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern’s multiple properties

As well as his presenting skills, he’s also a secret property mogul!

The Sun reported in 2021 that Mulhern’s property firm JFDI Productions has an impressive portfolio. The portfolio has six homes on its books, including luxury-style properties.

The firm was reportedly worth £2.2 million, with homes in Essex and Leicester as well as South West London.

Land Registry commercial ownership files show that Stephen’s firm bought two South West London flats – one in 2015 for £753,000 and another in 2020 for £640,000.

