Ricky Hatton gushes over his family after apologising for punching Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Boxer Ricky Hatton has broken his silence after leaving Stephen Mulhern ‘bruised’ following that Dancing On Ice punch.

Comeback queen Holly Willoughby had encouraged contestant Ricky to “just hit him please” when she felt that Stephen was messing about live on air.

So he did just that, and viewers watched as Stephen dramatically toppled to the ground on Sunday (January 14) night’s show. Ricky later apologised on Instagram.

Stephen was winding Ricky up on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV Dancing On Ice)

Ricky Hatton: ‘Sorry for the sore arm!’

Ricky addressed the incident on Instagram. He said: “What an experience going on Dancing On Ice tonight. In the dance off next week but big thanks to the best dancing partner @merobinorjane. Had my two gorgeous girls @xmilliexhattonx and @fearne_hattonxoxo there to support me and sorry to @stephenmulhern for the sore arm.”

The Dancing On Ice contestant even added a crying with laughter emoji for good measure!

His followers were quick to comment on the skit. Some even shared their glee at seeing Stephen get knocked down. One simply said: “Wacking Stephen Mulhern” alongside the laughing emoji.

Another mused: “Legend has it that Stephen is still in the recovery position.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ricky shared a message about his family. He said: “Been working so hard lately so not seen the apple of my eye @campbellhatton & my beautiful granddaughter @lylahatton_ for some time but it was so nice to see them both this evening. Had my two gorgeous daughters come and watch me skate on sunday. Four diamonds. I feel extremely blessed.”

He also shared a friend’s Instagram Story about the moment with Stephen on Dancing On Ice to his Stories.

Ricky was at the bottom of the leaderboard after his DOI debut (Credit: ITV Dancing On Ice)

Stephen Mulhern: ‘I’m starting to bruise!’

Host Stephen has taken on Phillip Schofield’s former role on Dancing On Ice for the first time this year, joining Holly Willoughby full-time.

He’s admitted that the whole skit was a joke, and said: “Ricky is one strong man. I asked him to punch me as a gag, forgetting for a moment that he is a three-time world boxing champion. Yes it hurt, a lot!”

Two days after the takedown, Stephen issued his fans with an update. He shared a short clip of the cheeky moment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stephen then joked: “I’m already starting to bruise!”

