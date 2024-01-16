Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern says ‘it hurt a lot’ as he explains reason behind Ricky Hatton punching him

Dancing On Ice 2024 got off to a dramatic start as Stephen Mulhern was “knocked out” by former boxer Ricky Hatton.

Now, Stephen has revealed the real reason behind Ricky’s punch as he confessed it actually hurt him!

Stephen seemingly angered Ricky last night (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern punched on Dancing On Ice 2024 skit

Sunday night’s (January 14) edition of Dancing On Ice saw the first six contestants take to the ice.

Amongst the celebs making their debut on the show was former boxer Ricky Hatton.

Towards the end of the show, Ricky helped Stephen and Holly Willoughby announce that the voting lines had closed.

Stephen had Ricky hold an old-style microphone up for him. However, Ricky didn’t seem too keen and kept lowering the mic. As he lowered it, Stephen, grumbling, would lift the boxer’s arm up again.

“Just hit him, please, Ricky,” Holly said, and the boxer was happy to oblige, throwing a punch at Stephen, knocking him down.

Viewers found the moment hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 viewers in stitches over Ricky punching Stephen

Viewers found the skit hilarious and took to Twitter to laugh about it.

“2024 has peaked already,” one viewer tweeted, sharing the clip. “Best bit of the show!” another viewer tweeted.

“Had to keep rewinding it [laughing emoji],” a third wrote. “That was hilarious,” another said.

Stephen has since broken his silence on the ‘incident’ too! “I’m already starting to bruise!” he tweeted after the show last night.

Speaking to the MailOnline yesterday (Monday, January 15), Stephen admitted that the punch “hurt”.

“Ricky is one strong man, I asked him to punch me as a gag forgetting for a moment that he is a three-time boxing world champion and yes it hurt, a lot!” he said.

However, Ricky did apologise on Twitter. “Ricky even landing knockout blows on @dancingonice! Hope you’re okay @StephenMulhern,” he wrote.

Phillip and Holly hosted the show together for years (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Phillip back

However, some fans quickly tired of Stephen Mulhern, and really wanted Phillip Schofield to come back.

Phillip, of course, hosted the show between 2006 and 2023.

“Hmm not liking Stephen, rather have Phil back tbh,” one fan tweeted. “It’s not the same without him. Maybe ITV should have a rethink and give him back his job,” another said.

“Bring back Phil ffs. All this nonsense,” a third moaned.

However, other fans seemed happy with Stephen as the show’s new host. “Enjoyed Stephen Mulhern as a presenter on #DancingOnIce alongside Holly. Brought some fresh energy to the show!” one fan tweeted.

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues Sunday, January 21 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

