Dancing On Ice is back on our screens for 2024 – but I reckon it might be time for the show to hang up its skates for good.

The programme made its return to ITV on Sunday (January 14). Now in its 16th series, famous faces including Ryan Thomas and Hannah Spearritt took to the ice to show off their best moves.

TV’s one-time busiest star Holly Willoughby also made her comeback after months of being off-screen. She was joined by Stephen Mulhern (a baaaad move in my opinion, but more on that later).

However sadly, not even the jaw-dropping performances and skintight Lycra can save the show in my opinion – and fans seem to agree.

Dancing On Ice is back with Stephen and Holly at the helm Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice back for 2024 series

For this year’s line-up, celebs including Amber Davies, Ricky Hatton and Roxy Shahidi have all signed up. Not exactly a jaw-dropping cast is it? Where’s the disgraced politician, or mega A-lister? Maybe the budget went on luring Holly back…

As for the first episode on last night, it’s fair to say all eyes were on Holly for her TV return. And she looked *stunning*. And Stephen? He looked pretty dapper – but I’m really not a fan of the whole Stephen and Holly partnership.

The cast is not exactly star-studded… (Credit: ITV)

Stephen on DOI? Not a smart move, ITV…

When news of Phillip Schofield’s departure hit, I was hoping ITV would be smart in who would replace him on Dancing On Ice.

But it seems bosses thought viewers wanted a bit of nostalgia (Holly previously and Stephen hosted a TV show almost 20 years ago) and chose the easy option by picking Stephen. Not to mention Stephen is also the new host of ITV’s reboot Deal Or No Deal (coincidence that he landed the DOI gig? I think not…)

As for me, I would have liked a bit of a mix-up! Throw a random presenter in! Or why not even make it two females leading the way? Either way, I was hoping it would be anyone *but* Stephen…

Stephen’s jokes fell flat like a skater on their bottom (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice needs to hang up its skates

Going back to the first episode of the new DOI series, there were some amazing performances I can’t deny that. Not to mention, it was a treat seeing some of the guys in skintight Lycra.

But the cons do outweigh the pros. It felt awkward, the budget has clearly been reduced and not to mention Stephen’s ‘jokes’ that fell flat like a skater on their bottom..

That’s why I reckon it’s time for the show to take a break… and it wouldn’t be the first time.

Holly was back with Stephen by her side (Credit: ITV)

‘A Pound Shop Strictly’

Dancing On Ice first premiered back in 2006 and ran for eight years.

However, in 2014, the show was axed. But just like Cher, the programme had another comeback in 2018 and has been on air since.

And fans, like me, think that the show is on its way out. Watching the new series, plenty shared their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. One person said: “I think it’s time they axe Dancing On Ice.”

Someone else fumed: “So the Pound Shop Strictly is back! Gotta love trying to work out who the ‘celebs’ are.” A third chimed in and quipped: “What a crock of [bleep]. Such a tired format. Rubbish.”

Bad jokes, wishy washy celebs and no more Schofe… It’s DEF time for Dancing On Ice to hang up its skates and leave the sparkles to Strictly.

