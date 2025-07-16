Gogglebox favourite Georgia Bell melts fans’ hearts as she celebrates son’s birthday

Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell had fans gushing after she shared a post celebrating her son’s birthday.

The TV star joined the Channel 4 show back in 2018, with best pal Abbie Lynn. The pair have since become firm favourites with fans. Away from the programme, Georgia is loved-up with partner Josh Newby and is a proud mama to two children, Hugh and Ralphie.

And this week, Georgia revealed that Hugh had the “best birthday ever” as he turned three.

Georgia is a firm favourite on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell shares sweet baby post

Georgia and partner Josh have been dating since 2018. In July 2022, their son Hugh was born, followed by their second child Ralphie in November 2024.

On Tuesday (July 15), Georgia took to her Instagram and celebrated Hugh’s third birthday.

The proud mum shared several snaps from his special day, including a Minion-themed birthday party. In the caption, Georgia wrote: “Hugh’s 3rd Birthday – our little minion.

“The years are flying by I wish they’d slow down just a little! We couldn’t be prouder of the funniest, cheekiest, silliest most loving and caring boy you’re turning into.”

The Gogglebox star finished off the post and said: “We had a minion and digger jam packed day the best birthday everrr!! We love you our little Hugh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Bell (@georgbell_)

‘Where have those years gone’

As expected, fans were left gushing over the sweet post and rushed to the comments section.

One person said: “How very cute! So adorable.” Someone else chimed in and added: “Such a gorgeous little man.”

A third declared: “Happy 3rd birthday Hugh. Gosh where have those years gone.”

Meanwhile, co-star Ellie Warner said: “Happy birthday little man.”

She is a proud mum to two (Credit: Channel 4)

Georgia’s clapback at trolls

In 2022, Georgia faced cruel trolling after she opened up about her quick labour with Hugh. At the time, she explained that she had been in labour for five hours and only pushed for 20 minutes.

Following backlash from trolls accusing her of ‘bragging’, Georgia hit back.

She said: “Little bit sick of the grief I am getting after posting this yesterday. By no means was I bragging of having an ‘easy birth’ it wasn’t like that at all.”

The star added: “So for those wondering, I was induced the evening before and had my waters broke the following morning at 7am and Hugh was in my arms by 12.31pm.

“I must add I was also on a hormone drip and took part in research to see if the higher the dose of hormones given would reduce the risk of a section so let me tell you the contractions were intense. I was having eight mega contractions every 10 minutes and suddenly he appeared.”

Georgia said she “tore ridiculously so needed a hell of a lot of stitches”.

Read more: Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley flooded with support as they share update on beloved dog Rupert

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.