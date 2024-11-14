Gogglebox star Georgia Bell and her partner Josh Newby have just welcomed their second child into the world, and shared the baby boy’s adorable name: Ralphie!

Ralphie James Newby is the couple’s second – both boys. He was born November 10, weighing 7lbs 10oz.

Georgia announced the birth of their first baby, Hugh, on Instagram in July 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Bell (@georgbell_)

Georgia Bell baby

At the time, she said she’d faced trolling after talking about her relatively quick labour. She explained that she had been in labour for five hours and had to push for just 20 minutes.

“Little bit sick of the grief I am getting after posting this yesterday,” she told her detractors. “By no means was I bragging of having an ‘easy birth’ it wasn’t like that at all.”

She added: “So for those wondering, I was induced the evening before and had my waters broke the following morning at 7am and Hugh was in my arms by 12.31pm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Bell (@georgbell_)

Georgia shared several photos and videos of her second baby Ralphie wearing his little name and date of birth tag, being cuddled by his older brother, Hugo and meeting her and Josh’s grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier Vinnie.

She added that she’d given birth to their “precious boy” on November 10, at precisely 11:27pm.

He weighed 7lbs and 10oz at time of birth.

Georgia Bell [right] and her partner Josh now have two baby boys (Credit: Channel 4)

“Settling into the life of a family of 5, we all love you unbelievable amounts little one,” she wrote.

Her best friend Abbie Lynn, with whom Georgia appears on Gogglebox, shared her congratulations to the couple for the birth of baby Ralphie.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful family,” she commented. “Extremely proud of you Ge! He is absolutely gorgeous. I cannot stop looking.”

Abbie Lynn congratulated her best mate Georgia Bell on her baby news (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans and Gogglebox stars share well wishes

Besides Georgia’s sofa-mate Abbie, congratulations have been pouring in from “part time couch potato” Izzi Warner and her sister Ellie.

“Huge congratulations,” Izzi wrote. “He’s absolutely adorable.”

Ellie added: “Congratulations Georgia. So precious!”

Fellow Goggleboxer and co-host of Not My Bagg podcast Lisa Baggs joined the chorus.

“Oh Georgia!” she commented. “He’s beautiful. Well done darling and huge congrats to you all.”

In just 13 hours, Georgia’s Instagram post showing her baby Ralphie to the world has picked up nearly 23k likes and 600 comments.

Baby Ralphie was born on November 10 (Credit: Channel 4)

Georgia announced her second pregnancy in June this year. She shared a photo of a baby scan and a cake with icing reading the words, “baby Newby #2”.

There was also a cupcake in the shot with the words “he or she?” on top in cake decoration.

“One more to adore,” she wrote at the time. And now Ralphie is ready to be adored!

Read more: Gogglebox star Roisin Kelly shares smashed up car after horrifying accident and accuses driver of a ‘fake heart attack’

Do you watch Gogglebox? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.