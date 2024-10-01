Gogglebox star Roisin Kelly, who stars on the programme alongside her boyfriend Joe Kyle, showed a string of snaps of her car smashed into a tree.

It was here she shared the horrifying incident…

Roisin shared the news on Instagram (Credit: Youtube)

Gogglebox star Roisin shares horror accident

Roisin’s vehicle was seen rammed into a tree, surrounded by debris and glass with a completely crumpled bonnet.

The Glasgow based star accused the person who had crashed into her of ‘faking a heart attack’ at the scene as an excuse.

She said: “We weren’t in the car. But what was more irresponsible was the driver.”

He was clearly on his phone and also simultaneously attempting to break the sound barrier.

Roisin claimed the other driver had been driving at a speed like they were “attempting to break the sound barrier” and was “clearly on his phone” when they bumped into her car, which she had nicknamed Adam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roisin (@palsb4gals)

Roisin’s followers react

She continued: “(The driver) sent my beautiful little Adam to the car park in the sky.

“He was clearly on his phone and also simultaneously attempting to break the sound barrier.

“(He) got out, faked a heart attack, and when he was getting oxygen got a taxi home.”

The star’s pals were quick to share their well wishes in the comment section. One penned: “Hope you are ok.”

Roisin stars on Gogglebox with her boyfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

Another wrote: “Cars can be fixed. As long as you are ok. That’s the main thing.”

A third agreed: “Not very convenient at all!”

Roisin and her boyfriend Joe were the first Scottish stars to appear on Gogglebox in six years, when they joined the line-up in 2022.

Away from the show, Roisin has amassed a whopping 56K followers on TikTok, where she often shows off her outfits.

She also hosts a podcast, dubbed Nags and Brags, which is reportedly making a comeback in the near future.

The star is known to share content about fashion, books and glimpses into her everyday life.

Read more: Gary Lineker’s teenage nephew ‘crushed to death by falling tree’ in tragic accident

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.