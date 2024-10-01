The nephew of Gary Lineker died after being crushed by a falling tree trunk last month, an inquest has heard.

Jonty Parkinson was working as a tree surgeon in Eaton Hastings, Oxfordshire, when the tragic accident occurred.

A hearing at Oxford Coroner’s Court last week heard that Jonty died of a crush injury to his abdomen.

Gary was the uncle-in-law of Jonty as he is the son of Ali Cockayne, Gary’s first wife Michelle’s sister.

Match of the Day host Gary married Michelle in 1986 and they share four sons – George, 32, Harry, 30, Tobias, 28, and Angus, 26.

The pair divorced in 2006, with Gary marrying second wife Danielle Bux in 2009. His second marriage ended in 2016.

Gary Lineker sons pay tribute to cousin

George and Tobias have both taken to social media to pay touching tributes to their cousin.

George wrote: “One of the nicest boys you’ll meet, taken far too soon. Fly high cousin, you’ll be missed by all.”

Meanwhile, Tobias penned: “Taken from us far too soon, rest in peace little cousin.”

Gary has not yet publicly commented on Jonty’s tragic death.

£30,000 raised for grieving family

A GoFundMe page set up in Jonty’s memory has raised over £32,000 for his grieving family.

Created by a family friend, the page reads: “To friends of Bob and Ali Parkinson, I have started this fundraiser to help them create a beautiful memorial or event to celebrate the life of their much loved son Jonty, who tragically lost his life on the 6th September.

“I realise money can’t fill the great chasm of loss they are feeling but I hope it can be used to ease the burden of funeral expenses or go towards a fitting memorial for Jonty or in anyway the family see fit.”

Reports claim that Jonty’s funeral took place last Friday, with local businesses in his hometown of Gloucestershire closing early in order for staff to be able to attend.

