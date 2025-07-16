Loose Women’s Jane Moore has waded in on the John Torode drama after he was sacked from MasterChef by the BBC.

Yesterday (July 15), the BBC announced it had cut ties with John after he was accused of making a racist remark at a work party seven years ago.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment,” they shared in a statement.

It continued: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind. And, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

Jane shared her thoughts surrounding John’s MasterChef drama (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore wades in on John Torode MasterChef drama after he was sacked

As the drama continues to be a hot topic, Jane Moore shared her thoughts with The Sun.

After John’s co-host, Gregg Wallace, was sacked by the BBC over inappropriate behaviour. The news arrived after a report revealed that 45 out of 83 allegations against him were upheld. Jane, however, claimed John’s “involvement has come as a shock”.

“He wasn’t named in the report’s findings, but outed himself as one of two other anonymous individuals against whom an allegation had been upheld,” she explained.

Following John’s sacking, Jane insisted it is “unclear whether we will ever know the full truth behind the claim”.

“But what I do know is that the secrecy that ­surrounds a lot of these ­corporate investigations — be it conducted internally by the HR department or, in this case, an external legal firm — makes it hard for an accused individual to fight their ­innocence,” she continued.

Jane explained that a friend of hers was recently “drummed out of a job he loved” for “bullying” a colleague.

“He was the subject of an internal “investigation”, throughout which he wasn’t allowed to know the name of his accuser nor the detail of their claims, for fear it might identify them,” she added about John.

Jane expressed her shock, stating: “Even serial killers get to see the evidence against them and put up a defence in court.”

John Torode was sacked by the BBC yesterday (Credit: BBC)

‘He should be given a chance to see any evidence’

The former I’m A Celeb admitted she doesn’t know John and has “no idea if he used racist language or not”. However, she believes he should have “been given a chance to see any evidence”.

Jane declared that it shouldn’t matter if the allegations are being made against a “highly paid TV personality”.

She insisted that if “it can happen to John, then it can, and does, happen to those who aren’t in the public eye too”.

What did John Torode say?

John shared a statement following the sudden axe.

“Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of. The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong,” he said.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that. Over the past few months I’ve been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.”

John announced that the two Christmas Specials he filmed with Grace Dent will be his last.

“I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other projects I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been. Life is ever-changing and ever-moving and sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere.

“Thank you for the many years of MasterChef. John Torode.”

