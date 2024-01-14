Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby makes return in incredible silver dress with new co-host Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby has made her return to Dancing On Ice tonight after three months away from TV.

The ITV skating show is back on our screens for a brand new series, hosted by Holly and Stephen Mulhern. Stephen has taken over the role from Phillip Schofield, who left ITV last May.

Opening tonight’s show hand-in-hand with Stephen, Holly said: “Hello! Thank you everybody, we are off. Welcome to the greatest show on ice.”

She then added: “Can we just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern everybody!”

Stephen said: “This is an absolute joy to be back with you Hol.”

The former This Morning star looked incredible in a silver sequin Suzanne Neville gown which featured a plunge neckline. She also appeared to be sporting a new hairdo, styling her blonde locks in a sleek bob.

Sharing a photo of her look to Instagram, Holly told fans: “Dancing On Ice series 16! Let’s do this 1 sequin at a time.”

Fans gushed over her look as one commented: “Wow Holly you look amazing. Good luck we all miss you.”

Another wrote: “There she is! Absolute stunner!”

Someone else added: “WHAT A DRESS… You look INCREDIBLE.”

Meanwhile, others were delighted to see Holly back on screens. One gushed: “Nice to see @hollywills back on TV. WELCOME BACK HOLLY!!!”

Another added: “Glad to see Holly back!”

A third said: “Where she belongs. Lovely to see Holly back on TV.”

This Sunday sees Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, Hannah Spearritt, Ricky Hatton, Roxy Shahidi and Ryan Thomas skate to try and impress the judges.

Next Sunday (December 21) will see Adele Roberts, Claire Sweeney, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire and Ricky Norwood skate.

