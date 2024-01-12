TV presenter Stephen Mulhern is known for his cheeky comedy and for being a regular on ITV – but he’s also said to have a huge net worth.

Yes, as well as his presenting skills, he’s also a secret property mogul!

Details of his impressive £2 million empire have previously been revealed, and the savvy investor – who presents shows like In For a Penny and now Dancing On Ice – has reportedly built up quite a portfolio.

Stephen reportedly has a whopping net worth (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

What property does Stephen Mulhern own?

Stephen is known for his roles on TV but behind the scenes he’s a wise investor too, it is claimed.

The Sun reported in 2021 that Mulhern’s property firm JFDI Productions has an impressive portfolio. The portfolio has six homes on its books, including luxury-style properties.

The firm was reportedly worth £2.2 million, with homes in Essex and Leicester as well as South West London.

Land Registry commercial ownership files show that Stephen’s firm bought two South West London flats – one in 2015 for £753,000 and another in 2020 for £640,000.

Outside of his property firm, his TV firm Blue Eye Productions, which launched in 2002, also rakes in the millions.

Stephen himself reportedly has a net worth somewhere between £5m and £7m.

Stephen will join Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Why is Stephen Mulhern famous?

Stephen has been a regular face on our TV screens since the 1990s.

Initially making a name for himself in children’s TV and showing off his magic skills, he then stepped up to Saturday night entertainment.

The Londoner has now held the position of presenting Catchphrase for nine years as well as appearing on the spin off for Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway.

One of his regular TV gigs, In For a Penny has become a huge hit over the years.

He will co-host Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby. The show will return on Sunday (January 14).

