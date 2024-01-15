Dancing On Ice viewers beg Phillip Schofield to return: ‘Something is missing’

Dancing On Ice returned last night for a brand new series with new co-host Stephen Mulhern – but some viewers are missing Phillip Schofield.

Phil quit ITV last May after admitting to having an affair with a This Morning colleague. He’s been off screen since, and hasn’t been seen out much in public.

On Sunday night, Dancing On Ice was back as Holly Willoughby made her return to TV after three months away. She was joined by Stephen, who has taken over the co-host role from Phil.

Stephen and Holly are now the hosts of Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice viewers want Phillip Schofield back

As the ITV skating show began, some viewers seemed to be missing Phil. One person admitted on X: “I like Stephen but bring back Phil.”

Another wrote: “Bring back Phil ffs. All this nonsense.”

Maybe ITV should have a rethink and give him back his job.

Someone else tweeted: “Hmm not liking Stephen, rather have Phil back tbh.”

“Would like to see Phil Schofield back [on] Dancing On Ice,” another said. “It’s not the same without him. Maybe ITV should have a rethink and give him back his job.”

Some Dancing On Ice viewers want Phil back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, there were plenty of viewers who loved Stephen on the show. Some branded him a “breath of fresh air”.

One person said: “Great to see Holly back and the gift that keeps on giving the fantastic Stephen Mulhern. He’s brought more life back into the presenting of this show than ever before.”

Another fan added: “So nice to see Holly and Stephen back together again presenting #DancingOnIce. People are always gonna have their own opinions but personally I like them both, brings back memories of watching MoM as a kid.”

A third wrote: “Enjoyed Stephen Mulhern as a presenter on #DancingOnIce alongside Holly. Brought some fresh energy to the show!”

Phil left ITV last May (Credit: ITV)

What has Phil been up to since his TV exit?

Phillip left ITV last May following his affair confession. Since then, he’s been since out on a few occasions including out for dinner with Vanessa Feltz.

He was also seen with his estranged wife Steph.

According to reports, since his TV exit, Phil has been having therapy and also helping Steph with ‘odd jobs’.

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday (January 21) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

