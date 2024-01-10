Everything Phillip Schofield has been up to since TV exit

Can you believe it’s now been almost eight months since Phillip Schofield made his dramatic TV exit following a scandal?

The presenter of course stepped down from his long-running This Morning role, and eventually ITV altogether, back in May 2023, following the revelation of his affair with a younger male colleague.

Phillip Schofield vanished from our screens back in May (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield scandal: Interviews after his exit

After a BBC interview in the immediate aftermath of the scandal, Schofe promptly removed himself from the public eye and social media.

Here’s everything he’s been up to since leaving our screens (as far as we know!)…

Shock return to TV screens

Netflix viewers recently expressed their shock at seeing Phillip back on their screens. Especially alongside Holly Willoughby of all people! The pair made an appearance on recent documentary Who Killed Jill Dando?

Phillip and Holly appeared on a Netflix documentary recently (Credit: ITV)

However it seems it was a clip from a past anniversary interview, rather than something newly filmed.

Phillip Schofield therapy

Meanwhile, Phillip is also said to dedicating a lot of time to therapy.

“He is spending a lot of time talking to a therapist, at least once a week,” a source reportedly told The Mail last year. “That’s what he is mainly doing right now, reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life. It has all been an incredible shock for him and he is struggling to get his head around it.”

Spending time with Schofield family

Immediately after the revelation of his affair, Phillip was pictured paying a visit to his mother in Cornwall. He has reportedly spent a lot of time there since, caring for the 87-year-old.

Phillip has also been seen out and about with his estranged wife Steph and their two daughters, and is believed to have spent Christmas with them.

Last year, reports also claimed that Phil was helping Steph with ‘odd jobs’.

Seen out with former This Morning co-star

Back in August 2023, Phil reunited with his former This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz in London. The pair reportedly enjoyed dinner together at Little Bird restaurant in Chiswick.

At the time, reports claimed that Vanessa had put “the feelers out to TalkTV producers about Phil having a segment there”. However, they apparently gve her a “hard no”.

Holidaying in Portugal

One undoubtedly awkward part of the This Morning fallout is the adjacent holiday homes owned by Holly and Phil in the Algarve, where they once enjoyed holidays together. Reports suggest both spent time out there over the summer, so maybe there was an uncomfortable run-in.

New radio job for Phillip Schofield?

While a return to telly seems out of the question for the time being, reports claim Phillip could get back into presenting elsewhere.

According to a recent article by MailOnline, UK radio stations “are said to be jostling to bring him in”.

“Within a period of time there is now a place for Phillip to return,” an insider reportedly claimed. “There are now a myriad of opportunities for him on commercial radio where he will be offered big money to return to his first love.”

However pals of Schofield have reportedly shut down the claims. They insisted instead that he has left the public eye for good.

“There is no way he will be in the public eye again for a very long time, if ever again,” a friend was quoted as saying. “Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job. He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover.”

