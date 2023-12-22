Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Katie Price, Phillip Schofield, and Rebekah Vardy rumoured to be signing up for ITV reboot

A new series of Celebrity Big Brother has been announced and will be airing on ITV1 in 2024. It will be the first celeb spin-off in seven years.

The news was announced following Big Brother’s huge revival earlier this year. No launch date has been revealed, however, it is expected to begin during the first few months of 2024. It hasn’t been confirmed if AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the forthcoming series. However, after winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, headlines suggested that Rylan Clark could be hosting the spin-off series.

With so much information under wraps, many celebs are tipped to be going into the Big Brother house. Here’s everyone who is rumoured to have signed up.

Could Katie Price win a second time around?

After winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, Katie Price has implied that she could be interested in a second round.

Following the news of a new celebrity series, Katie reposted the announcement to her Instagram Story and added several eye emojis. Could the Pricey be dropping an obvious hint there?

Phillip Schofield’s TV comeback?

Ever since leaving ITV earlier this year, Phillip Schofield has kept a very low profile and has not worked since.

Despite quitting his job after lying about an affair with a much younger colleague, ITV are reportedly still interested in booking him.

“Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off,” an inside source told The Sun. “CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.”

Will Joey Essex be the next Towie star to compete?

Following the likes of Amy Childs and Gemma Collins, could Joey Essex be the next star from Towie to enter the Big Brother house? Rumour has it that the show has been trying to book him for years.

“Joey is hugely popular with the top brass at ITV and they think he would be TV gold on Celeb Big Brother,” a source told The Sun. “He’s hilarious, very likeable, and likely to become one of the favourites to win.”

Linda Robson to wave the Loose Women flag?

From Denise Welch, and Nadia Sawalha to Coleen Nolan, it’s no secret that Celebrity Big Brother loves to book someone from the Loose Women panel. Next up, Linda Robson?

According to the actor herself, she told the Daily Star she “would be up for it.”

“I like getting away from the house. I don’t like being stuck in so anything to get me out of the house, any holidays,” the Birds of a Feather star said.

“As I’m getting older, I’m 65 now, I don’t want to say no to anything and try different things now.”

Jennifer Arcuri is also tipped to be entering the house

US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri is rumoured to be entering the house. She previously made headlines after claiming she had an “intimate” affair with Boris Johnson. The relationship was said to have taken place for four years while he was Mayor of London.

Are Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt ready for round three?

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have entered the Big Brother house twice already. So, why not a third?

Rumours started to swirl after Heidi’s husband Spencer liked a tweet that read, “Omg I wonder if Speidi will get asked for CBB 2024?!” Could this be a sly hint?

Rebekah Vardy is the show’s ‘number one target’

Following the public Wagatha Christie feud with fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney, a source told The Sun that Rebekah Vardy is the show’s “number one target” to book.

“Rebekah is the show’s number one target, there’s no getting away from it. Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won’t hold back on saying what she thinks,” they claimed.

“They also hope she won’t be slow coming forward on saying how she feels about Coleen and husband Wayne. She will be TV gold.”

Celebrity Big Brother will launch on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

