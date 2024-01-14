Dancing On Ice: Stephen Mulhern divides viewers on launch show

Stephen Mulhern is hosting Dancing On Ice this series alongside Holly Willoughby, and viewers have already delivered their verdict.

On Sunday night (January 14), the ITV skating show made its return. Holly also made her return to TV after last being seen on screen in October last year.

Stephen has taken over the role of co-host from Phillip Schofield, who left ITV last May.

And it seems he’s already winning over the majority of viewers. Of course he is!

Stephen has fitted right into the role already!

Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Opening tonight’s show, Holly and Stephen walked out of the tunnel holding hands. Holly said: “Hello! Thank you everybody, we are off. Welcome to the greatest show on ice.”

She then introduced Stephen, adding: “Can we just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern everybody!”

I think Stephen is a breath of fresh air for the show.

And a huge welcome is exactly what Stephen got over on X – formerly known as Twitter.

Many fans insisted he’s a “breath of fresh air” on the programme. One person said: “We like Stephen Mulhern. Nice to have someone on the show that brings a smile to our face.”

Viewers are loving Stephen and Holly together

Another commented: “I think Stephen is a breath of fresh air for the show, and I think it’s clear to see Stephen and Holly have a good working bond.”

Someone else tweeted: “I’m so happy Stephen is FINALLY getting his time on a primetime TV show and not just as a side piece but as a main role. Great seeing him back with Holly as well – takes me back to my youth.”

However, some people had one plea to Stephen. One person said: “Stephen is doing a great job… just needs to stop shouting…”

Another wrote: “Stephen needs to breathe, calm down and stop shouting. Putting it down to first night nerves and fingers crossed he settles in.”

Someone else added: “Watching #DancingOnIce and god is Mulhern overdoing it. Shut up Stephen! Let Holly speak.”

Holly Willoughby’s dress for Dancing On Ice

Elsewhere on the show, Holly wowed viewers with her first dress of the series. She wore a silver Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a plunging neckline and sequins.

After seeing Holly’s outfit, one viewer said on X: “Holly looks stunning tonight.”

Another added: “Holly looks AMAZING.”

Tonight’s show sees the first six celebs take to the ice. Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, Roxy Shahidi, Ricky Hatton, Ryan Thomas and Hannah Spearritt will perform.

