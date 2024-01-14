Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas admits friend Chris Fountain is his ‘secret weapon’ to help him win the show

Ryan Thomas is gearing up for his Dancing On Ice 2024 debut – and he reckons he’s got a “secret weapon” to help him win.

The soap star is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series. Ryan is joining the likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Norwood and Claire Sweeney, as they show off their best moves on the ice.

And it turns out Ryan’s been getting “backstage tips” from a Dancing On Ice legend – in a bid to help him get crowned the champ.

The Corrie actor will be taking to the ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Ryan Thomas knows ‘loads of’ past stars of show

Ryan shot to fame back in 2000 playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street. And as fans will know, Ryan isn’t the first soap star to appear on Dancing On Ice.

The show has seen actors from EastEnders to Emmerdale glide across the icy dance floor – as well as Hollyoaks and Corrie stars. What’s more, Ryan himself has admitted he knows “loads of people” who have taken part.

“I’ve been to see Kimberly Wyatt do it – she’s a good friend of mine. I’ve seen Sally Dynevor do it,” he revealed to ITV.

Ryan then added: “For her to do it, the first time she’s probably stepped outside of Corrie, was a big thing for her. I was really proud of her doing it.”

Ryan’s revealed his ‘secret weapon’ to win the show (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Thomas has ‘secret weapon’ for Dancing On Ice 2024

The actor then gushed about his “best friend” Chris Fountain‘s stint on the show back in 2008 – where he “set the bar high”. Ryan said: “I don’t know if I’m being biased, but I think he’s the best I’ve ever seen on the show.”

Ryan has even enlisted the help of Chris on the ice to get him ready for the show. Chris, who played Tommy Duckworth on Corrie, was the runner-up of Dancing On Ice during his series.

The 2024 star went on to reveal: “I’ve actually been going on the ice with Chris! We’ve just had a bit of fun together and just see if he can guide me and help me in any way.

“He’s been at my house in the living room holding my hand doing dance routines, then my partner walks in and she says, ‘What the hell are you both doing?’ I’m getting some backstage tips from the man himself! He’s my secret weapon!”

Former Dancing On Ice star Chris has been helping Ryan out (Credit: ITV)

Ryan on Dancing On Ice

The news of Ryan taking part in Dancing On Ice was confirmed last year in October. The DOI Instagram account said: “Bringing suave style to his skates, welcome Ryan Thomas to the ice!”

Fans were quick to react – and they’re thrilled as well as exicted. “Yay – now this is gonna be good,” said one. Another added: “Omg Omg really this is amazing.”

A third also commented: “STOP IT. This probably has to be the best Dancing On Ice line-up.”

Dancing On Ice begins Sunday (January 14) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

