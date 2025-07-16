Coronation Street follow-up: Evil Gary return ‘looming’ as he drops huge ‘hint’

Gary returned home from the hospital this evening (Wednesday, July 16) in Coronation Street and suggested that his evil side could make a reappearance.

Tonight, he came home from hospital early and told Maria that he’d been doing some self reflecting.

He now realised that he’d been letting people ‘walk all over him’ for years…

Gary returned home tonight (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass’ return home in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Maria visited Gary Windass at the hospital. She then asked him whether anything went on between him and Lou.

Gary then told Maria the truth and admitted that Lou tried to kiss him and then blackmailed him.

Maria wasn’t happy that instead of telling her straight away, Gary had instead taken things out on her and gone off to his mum’s for a few nights.

Later on, Maria Connor was stunned to see Gary returning home early after he’d had enough of the hospital.

Gary then said that he’d been doing some thinking and had realised that he’d let people ‘walk all over him’ for too long.

He then seemed to be really affected by this thought and decided to go off and get some rest.

Will people learn not to mess with Gary? (Credit: ITV)

Will evil Gary return in Coronation Street?

With Gary having this revelation towards the end of the episode, it could be a major ‘hint’ that his dark side is about to make a reappearance again.

Over the last few years, Gary’s turned his attention more towards his family and hasn’t buried any further bodies.

However, we now sense that Gary’s done with playing Mr Nice Guy and misses the thrill of his past.

There was a time when nobody could mess with Gary Windass. The Gary of old would never have left someone like Lou Michaelis leave him in a coma. But, could Gary’s dark side reemerge?

And, could we soon have a Rick Neelan 2.0 situation on our hands? Weatherfield watch out…

