Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? spin-off confirmed with Jeremy Clarkson hosting: ‘Main show’s cheeky younger sibling’

A brand new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? spin-off has been confirmed – and Jeremy Clarkson is hosting.

The TV presenter has been at the helm of the classic quiz show since 2018, taking over from Chris Tarrant.

But now, it’s been announced that Jeremy is set to front a new “cheeky” spin-off show, Millionaire Hot Seat.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? spin-off confirmed

The new spin-off show, Millionaire Hot Seat, involves several players and is a faster-paced format. What’s more, the format is already a success in Australia.

As for how it works, six players compete against the clock and each other as they answer questions to win the jackpot prize.

The first player is in the “hot seat” first and, in order to keep moving up the money ladder, they need to answer the questions correctly.

If they get it wrong, though, they are eliminated and the next player takes over in a bid to be in the “hot seat” for the final question.

Spin-off is ‘the main show’s cheeky younger sibling’

The spin-off show will be filmed in November with Jeremy hosting. It will then be broadcast on ITV in 2026.

As well as Millionaire Hot Seat, Jeremy is also hosting 19 more episodes of the original format, including seven celebrity specials.

ITV boss Katie Rawcliffe said in a statement: “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has reached 18 million viewers on ITV so far this year alone.

“Commissioning a new spin-off format to further capitalise on the brand’s success and popularity was a no-brainer, especially with Millionaire Hot Seat already doing so well in other territories also,” she added.

Matthew Worthy, Co-CEO of Stellify Media, said: “It is an honour to produce Millionaire for ITV. Millionaire Hot Seat is the main show’s cheeky younger sibling, and gives us more Jeremy, enjoying more money-ladder moments. But with a whole new tone, pace, and feel.”

