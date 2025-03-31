Last night’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire? celebrity special has been hit with complaints from viewers after an editing blip left them furious.

The celebrity special featured Pointless host Alexander Armstrong and sports presenter Gabby Logan, both playing to win money for their chosen charity.

But eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but notice one big blunder in the editing, which was hard for some to move past as the episode went on.

Jeremy revealed there was no audience (Credit: ITV)

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? complaints as Alexander Armstrong repeat shown

It turned out last night’s episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (March 31) was actually a repeat of an episode from 2021, when some Covid restrictions were still in place.

And that became apparent to many as the show’s “lousy” editing decisions were called out.

At the beginning of the episode, host Jeremy Clarkson began reading the rules of the game to Alexander Armstrong. He explained: “You have four lifelines. You have 50/50 and two Phone a Friends. There is no Ask the Audience because there isn’t one. Then you have Ask the Host which is when, if you are in real trouble, ask me.”

So, after making a point of clarifying that there would be no Ask The Audience, viewers were confused as to why they could then hear clapping throughout the entire episode…

Gabby Logan won big on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume over Millionaire repeat

The episode first aired in 2021, when the Covid-19 restrictions prevented any large gatherings and, as a result, live studio audiences. But the decision to add the clapping in afterwards was a move that did not go down well with fans.

Taking to X, one annoyed viewer wrote: “Is there a clapping machine off camera? Or is the clapping added when the show is edited later? We know there is no audience…”

Another penned: “Who the [bleep] is clapping if there is no audience?”

“I guess the clapping has been added after which is pretty lousy. I haven’t heard canned laughter since Scooby-Doo,” a third furious viewer slammed.

Another viewer pointed out that the show could have got away with the repeat had Jeremy not told everyone there was no audience. They wrote: “They almost got away with making us believe this is a new episode. But then they literally said there was no audience.”

The lack of audience didn’t stop the famous contestants from taking home a large sum of money each for their chosen charities, though.

Alexander Armstrong walked away with £32k. But it was Gabby Logan who gained the most, as she left with £64k.

Read more: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? fans mystified as ‘wrong’ answer sees contestant through despite glaring error

Did you notice the Who Wants to be a Millionaire blunder? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!