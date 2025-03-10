Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? fans mystified as ‘wrong’ answer sees contestant through despite glaring error

Viewers of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on Sunday (March 9) night were left baffled as a ‘wrong’ answer was accepted as being correct.

Host Jeremy Clarkson asked contestant Neel Clements a question relating to royal history – and the GP made use of one of his lifelines to progress to the next question.

But despite turning to ‘Ask the Audience’, and making it through to the next stage after following their advice, some ITV fans fumed over the glaring error that saw Neel offered only inaccurate options as answers.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson posed a question that received a ‘wrong’ answer that was deemed correct (Credit: ITV)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? answer ‘wrong’

The confusion arose as Neel was asked about Henry VIII’s six wives.

The question, as it read on screen, was: “Which of King Henry VIII’s wives did he marry last, making her the one who ‘survived’ according to the well-known rhyme?”

‘Katherine Parr’, ‘Anne of Cleves’, ‘Katherine Howard’, and ‘Katherine of Aragon’ were laid out as the options for the answer.

And while Neel selected ‘Katherine Parr’ after seeking support from others in the studio, he sailed through.

However, those watching at home pondered whether the potential answers contained up to as many as THREE errors.

‘C’ or ‘K’?

That’s because the spelling of ‘Katherine Parr’ is often given as ‘Catherine Parr’.

The same also applies to ‘Katherine Howard’ and ‘Katherine of Aragon’. However, while both are frequently spelt with a ‘C’, it is also known for ‘K’s’ to be used with these two Catherines.

Eagle-eyed viewers cried foul over the presentation.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant Neel mulls over his answer (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

Posting on X, several viewers made their displeasure with the inaccuracy clear.

“It’s not the right answer, because Catherine Parr is spelt with a C #whowantstobeamillionaire,” one social media user asserted, adding a facepalm emoji to their post.

“They were all with a C. Very strange,” agreed another mystified observer.

A third viewer bristled: “Since when were Catherine of Aragon, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr spelt with a ‘K’ as Katherine? #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

A fourth huffed: “All Henry VIII’s wives named Catherine were not spelt with a ‘K’! Question setters need to be more thorough in their research #ITV1 #millionaireuk #jeremyclarkson.”

And yet another unhappy viewer asked: “Why did you spell all the Catherines wrong?”

Despite the blunder, Neel made it as far as the £7,000 question. But after using his Phone A Friend lifeline, he received a wrong suggestion for an answer and went home with just a grand.

Read more: Chris Tarrant on Jeremy Clarkson replacing him on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is next on ITV1 on Sunday March 16 at 8pm.

What do you think of this Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.