Jeremy Clarkson congratulated as girlfriend Lisa announces their dog is pregnant: ‘Amazing news’

Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, has announced their beloved dog is pregnant.

TV star Jeremy, 65, and the Irish actress, 51, first started dating back in 2017. Going from strength to strength, the pair have gone on to have their own show, Clarkson’s Farm, which focuses on their Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

And this week, Lisa issued an exciting update about a member of the Clarkson clan.

His girlfriend has shared some baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend reveals pregnancy news

Jeremy and Lisa are proud dog parents to two Fox Red Labradors named Sansa and Arya, after the characters in Game of Thrones.

On Wednesday (July 16) Lisa took to the official Diddly Squat Farm Shop Instagram page and revealed Ayra was pregnant with puppies.

In the clip, she told her beloved pup: “I would say, yep, look at that teet. Oh my god, you’re heavy and you’re hot compared to your sister in the stomach.”

She added: “I think we might have puppies on the way!”

‘Just the news I needed to wake up with’

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the happy news.

One person said: “Congratulations guys, I bet they will be beautiful puppies.” Someone else added: “Amazing news. Just the news I needed to wake up with. Congratulations Diddly and Clarkson.”

A third also wrote: “Congratulations on your pregnancy! Arya will be a beautiful mumma.” Another then chimed in: “How lovely! Can’t wait to see the little ones.”

The presenter was congratulated (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy and girlfriend Lisa

Jeremy has been married twice before. Between 1989 and 1990 he was married to Alexandra James, and between 1993 and 2014 he was married to Frances Cain.

In 2017, he met Irish-born Lisa and they’ve been in a relationship ever since.

Jeremy and Lisa both have children from their past relationships.

Telly star Jeremy is father to three children – Emily, Finlo, and Katya, whom he shares with ex Frances. Lisa, meanwhile, is mother to three children – Lizzy, Wolfe and Alice.

