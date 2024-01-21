Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern punched again as he jokes ‘not been able to use my left arm all week’

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern doesn’t have much luck. No sooner had he got over that punch from Ricky Hatton and co-host Holly Willoughby was on hand with a right hook.

Stephen and Holly – in a gorgeous pink dress – were explaining that one pair would be eliminated tonight after the second six skaters had taken to the ice for the first time.

The presenters explained that, whoever landed in the bottom two would skate-off against Ricky Hatton.

Stephen told Holly he hadn’t been able to use his arm all week (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice presenter Stephen Mulhern hit by Holly

As we all know, last week, Stephen was playfully punched in the arm by Ricky on the live show. The skit saw Stephen sent flying off screen, with the host revealing later in the week that he was “starting to bruise”.

“At the end of the show one of these six couples will face boxer Ricky Hatton in the first skate-off of the series. Somebody will be going home tonight,” Stephen said.

Holly added: “And you don’t want to be going up against Ricky Hatton.” “No you don’t. I’ve not been able to use my left arm all week,” said Stephen.

“Oh Stevie,” Holly said. “You’ll be okay,” she added, before whacking him in the arm.

“Not on, Holly, not on,” laughed one viewer on Twitter.

Stephen was taking no chances when he faced Ricky this week (Credit: ITV)

‘Stephen’s well protected’

Later in this week’s Dancing On Ice, when Stephen came face-to-face with Ricky for the first time since last Sunday’s incident, he was more than ready for a rematch.

As Holly interviewed the boxer about being in the skate-off, he began to giggle. Stephen then walked into shot wearing full Gladiators-style body armour. “Stephen is well protected,” giggled one viewer.

However, not everyone was laughing along with Phillip Schofield’s replacement. Some viewers admitted they found Stephen too cheesy, and his jokes just not funny.

One said: “Stephen Mulhern is trying too hard to be zany.” Another called for Stephen to be replaced after just two episodes.

