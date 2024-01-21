Dancing On Ice star Oti Mabuse’s diet and exercise secrets after wowing viewers with her appearance after birth of first baby

Oti Mabuse is back on screens for Dancing On Ice 2024 – and the dancer is looking as stunning as ever!

The TV star shot to fame on Strictly back in 2015 – and has become a firm favourite ever since. From winning the glitzy BBC One show to hosting her own breakfast chat show, Oti has most certainly kept busy over the past few years.

What’s more, she’s even found time to welcome her first baby with husband Marius – with Oti giving birth to a girl in December. So when Oti made her comeback on Dancing On Ice as one of the show’s judges last weekend, fans were left gobsmacked at how good she looked.

But what diet does she do? And how long does she spend exercising? Keep scrolling to find out…

Oti gave birth to her first baby not that long ago (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Oti Mabuse is fan of ‘healthy stuff’

As you’d expect, Oti likes to eat healthy. The TV presenter is a big believer in starting the day with a substantial meal – and is a fan of eating “healthy stuff”.

“I love to recycle and use old glass jars, so I’ll have porridge with some nuts, a teaspoon of peanut butter and just healthy stuff like fruit. I’ll have that or three eggs and a nice salad,” she told Women’s Health.

She also revealed she loves to sip on a coffee in the morning for “the energy”. Oti is a fan of tea too – with her favourite being either “green tea or peppermint”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti Mabuse on Keto Diet

In 2021, Oti revealed that she had taken up the Keto diet, and was introduced to it by her Strictly partner Bill Bailey.

The Dancing On Ice judge told the Evening Standard: “He is really healthy. Well it was more his wife, but when we were working together she was making all these healthy meals and she would bring them in for us, so I kept it up. I felt much better about myself. It is really good for me.”

The keto diet is very low carb but high in fat and protein. A typical lunch would include meat, fish like salmon, green vegetables, seeds and cheese.

However, it’s unclear if Oti is still on the Keto diet now.

Oti always looks incredible (Credit: Cover Images)

Oti Mabuse doesn’t eat sugar

Oti and her husband Marius also don’t eat sugar and don’t include it in their diet. During Pancake Day, Oti appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch and took part in a taste test which saw her indulge in several sweet treats.

Afterwards, she told fans on Instagram: “What an amazing show. Please look at my eyes, I haven’t had so much sugar in such a long time – we have been trying to cut the sugar out of our diets.

“Today it’s Pancake Day, we had the macarons, we had the cured meat… It was so much food, it was so good! Now I have a sugar rush. It was an amazing two days.”

Dancing On Ice 2024: Oti doesn’t restrict herself

Despite being disciplined when it comes to her diet and fitness, Oti doesn’t like to restrict herself when it comes to food.

She told Women’s Health South Africa: “I do take vitamins and minerals like magnesium and iron, parsley and omega 3, just stuff to keep my muscle memory strong, to keep going and to feed my brain.” She added: “I feel like if my body wants something, I should give it that. I would never advise anybody to take anything out of their diet.”

Keeping fit is a part of Oti’s daily routine (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse exercise routine

Being an award-winning dancer, keeping fit is a must for Oti and is part of her daily routine. Speaking to Women’s Health South Africa, she gushed about how she takes dance classes including jazz to keep her figure in shape. She also added how she can spend 45 minutes on the treadmill running.

She also spoke about her love for leg exercises to MailOnline. Oti said: “I have very long legs. So I have to build muscle in order to control them and so that they look good when I’m extending. I do a lot of thigh exercises such as squats, lunges and running.”

She added: “I train at the gym for two and a half hours, three to four times a week. I have discovered battle ropes – they work everything. It’s best to do something fun to stay fit – for me, that’s squash, football, jogging or basketball.”

Read more: Strictly star Nancy Xu shares beautiful new photo of Oti Mabuse’s baby daughter

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.