Oti Mabuse and husband Marius announce birth of first baby – as sister Motsi lets slip it’s a girl!

Oti Mabuse has revealed her happy baby news after giving birth to her first child.

The TV fave, 33, confirmed in August that she and beau Marius Lepure were expecting their first baby together. Strictly star Oti surprised viewers by making the announcement on her TV show alongside her husband, whom she had interviewed.

And on Christmas Day the dancer revealed she has given birth to the bundle of joy – with plenty of celeb pals rallying around.

Oti and dancer hubby Marius have welcomed their first child together (Credit: YouTube / Lorraine)

Strictly star Oti Mabuse baby

Oti and her hubby posed in festive onesies alongside their newborn and their dog – but didn’t reference the baby’s arrival, instead writing: “Merry Christmas Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones.”

Celebs including Laura Whitmore, Lisa Snowdon, Dr Ranj and Gaby Roslin all shared their congratulations.

Motsi reveals gender

However, it was sister Motsi who made the most telling comment, posting her own pics with the new baby and revealing that Oti had delivered a baby girl.

She shared: “Merry Christmas – call us Auntie & Uncle !! Welcome to the family baby girl @otimabuse & @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it’s going to be fun.”

In the pictures Motsi was seen cuddling her niece, who was wearing a cute white babygro.

Oti Mabuse shares first bump pics

After announcing the news of her pregnancy on her show in August, Oti took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her growing baby bump. Wearing a pink jumpsuit and with her hair in a neat bob, the couple cuddled in the series of pics as she cradled her bump.

Oti wrote: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family,” followed by a baby emoji.

“We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.”

She continued: “We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of three plus Leo. It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder.”

Oti has welcomed her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Oti and husband

Oti and Marius have been married for nearly a decade. The professional dancers met in Germany during a dance trial.

The two have gone on to bag several awards during their competitions. They’ve won gold at the German National Show Dance Championships. And they also came second at the World Latin Championships.

In 2014, Marius popped the question to Oti and the same year the two tied the knot.

