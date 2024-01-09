Strictly star Nancy Xu shares beautiful new photo of Oti Mabuse’s baby daughter

Strictly Come Dancing star Nancy Xu has shared a sweet photo of her pal Oti Mabuse’s baby daughter, branding her a “beautiful princess”.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti announced the arrival of her first child on Christmas Day. Posting a snap with her husband Marius and their newborn, she wrote alongside: “Merry Christmas. Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones.”

And now, Oti has taken her new bundle of joy to meet her pals, including Strictly co-star Nancy.

Strictly star Nancy Xu meets Oti Mabuse’s baby daughter

The professional dancer looked besotted as she cradled Oti’s little girl in her arms. Taking to Instagram, Nancy gushed: “Welcome to the world you little beautiful princess. May you surround by all the love, happiness, and health. You have melted my heart with your beautiful smile already @otimabuse.”

She added: “Ps: I’m starting feeling Aunty vibe.”

Nancy’s followers couldn’t get over the cuteness of the photo, with Big Brother star Yinrun Huang commenting: “Awww Aunty Nancy. You will be such an incredible and cool aunt!”

Fleur East, who recently announced her own pregnancy, wrote: “Awww.”

Someone else said: “What a lucky girl to have you in her life as her beautiful Aunty,” while another added: “Oh Nancy this is lovely.”

Oti’s pregnancy announcement

Oti first shared the happy news that she was expecting a baby back in August. She made the announcement live on her ITV breakfast show alongside her husband.

She said: “Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you and we’ve been holding some good news. Are you ready? We’re having a baby!”

Oti also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family.”

She continued: “We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

“We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of three plus Leo. It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder.”

