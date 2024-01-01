Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East announces she is pregnant and shares bump pic

Strictly Come Dancing finalist and It Takes Two host Fleur East has revealed she is pregnant in a new social media post.

Sharing her happy news with fans on New Year’s Day, the singer said: “2024 is gonna be different”.

It Takes Two host Fleur announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Fleur East is pregnant

X Factor star Fleur, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin. Her friends and fans were quick to congratulate her as she posted the bump picture on Instagram and X.

Excitable Strictly pro Vito Coppola, who was partnered with Fleur in 2022’s show, was among the first to comment: “Yessssss,” he said. “OMG. I cannot waaaaaait to be baaaaaack. Congratulations guyssss. Mamma miaaa. Bellissimoooooo. I will be a good uncle…”

2023 show champion Ellie Leach added: “OMG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So so so so happy for you!”

Oti Mabuse, who has also just welcomed her first baby, “Yessssss! Congratulations! Bring on the burps!”

Fellow 2022 contestant Kym Marsh said: “Ahhh babe!!!! I’m so happy for you! Congrats.”

Pros including Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones also added their words of “congratulations”.

Fans expressed their joy at the news as well, with one saying Fleur’s outfits on It Takes Two had given it away! “I knew it!! Baggy blazers on it takes two covered it well! Congratulations!”

Fleur has not revealed her baby’s due date (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Who is Fleur East married to?

Fleur has been with her husband Marcel for 13 years. They met in a bar in 2009 and started dating after reconnecting in 2010.

Marcel is a fashion designer who works with stars such as Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.

He and Fleur were together for nine years before he proposed when they were in a hotel room in 2019. They married the same year in Morocco.

Fleur was a finalist on The X Factor in 2014, having been mentored by Simon Cowell. She came second to Ben Haenow, but was arguably more famous following her cover of Bruno Mars’ hit Uptown Funk. After releasing her own hit song, Sax, she then had a successful album.

She went into I’m A Celebrity in 2018 and came fourth. The winner that year was Harry Redknapp.

Fleur was a contestant in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was then named host of the spin off show It Takes Two in 2023 alongside Janette Manrara following the departure of Rylan Clark.

