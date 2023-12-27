Oti Mabuse ‘nap trapped’ by baby girl in sweet video as she admits she’s ‘buzzing’ after daughter’s first Christmas

Oti Mabuse has shared a baby update with fans after giving birth to her little girl before Christmas.

The dancer, 33, recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Marius Lepure and has been adjusting to life as a mother.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (December 27) she posted a selfie with Marius with the caption: “3am mornings look completely different now.”

Oti Mabuse gave an update to her followers on how she’s managing motherhood and sleep (Credit: Instagram)

Oti Mabuse ‘nap trapped’ by baby girl

Soon after, Oti took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet message with her followers and reveal how she’s getting on as a first-time mum.

Holding her newborn out of shot, she said: “Good morning, I am currently nap trapped. What’s nap trapped? Nap trapped is when they take a nap and if you move, they’ll cry. I know crying’s necessary. But I don’t like the crying.”

I know crying’s necessary. But I don’t like the crying.

She continued: “So I thought I’d take the opportunity to say thank you for everyone’s messages. It’s been a journey. But all the wishes and the messages and presents are greatly appreciated. I hope you all have a Merry Christmas. Mine was filled with family and friends. I’m still buzzing off all of it. It was just beautiful and I hope yours was too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Motsi Mabuse accidentally revealed baby’s gender

Oti and Marius announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on Christmas Day. They didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name. But the dancer’s sister Motsi filled in some of the blanks with her proud auntie post, revealing she had a new niece.

Motsi also shared a selfie of the pair, alongside a sweet caption. She wrote: “Nobody teaches you how to be an older sister and even though my sister is a mum, the instinct is to help, to protect and to be there doesn’t stop. I want to protect her from everything but I know I can’t. Sometimes I wish I wasn’t the first born because I think you inherit the responsibility. So so proud of you sis, you are going to be a fierce mum.”

