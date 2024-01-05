New mum Oti Mabuse ‘traumatised’ over baby girl’s first ‘poonami’

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has admitted she is “traumatised” after an incident at home with her newborn baby daughter – her first poonami.

Oti announced she had welcomed her first child with husband Marius Iepure on Christmas Day.

But the Dancing On Ice judge has now shared that she has faced one of her first challenges of motherhood.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Oti told her fans that her daughter had had a poonami.

Sharing a video of herself laughing and rubbing her face with her hand, she wrote: “My official first poonami.”

Oti continued: “I am traumatised. My parents on the other hand are the happiest grandparents on earth.

“I screamed. It came up to her neck.”

Oti Mabuse baby leaves her ‘stressed’

She added that her mother had expressed “what a beautiful colour of poop” it was, while Oti was feeling “stressed”.

Oti asked her mum: “What was that? What was that? What just happened?” as she filmed her reaction.

Oti detailed the incident in an Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Oti has decided to not share many details about her daughter and has not told her fans her name or when she was born.

And we only know the baby is a girl after Oti’s sister Motsi Mabuse slipped up.

Sharing the news of the birth with her own followers, Motsi wrote: “Merry Christmas – call us Auntie & Uncle!

“Welcome to the family baby girl @otimabuse & @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it’s going to be fun.”

Although this is something that a lot of celebrities choose to do, Oti has been cruelly trolled for this.

Oti’s fans are demanding she tells them her daughter’s name (Credit: Cover Images)

Oti cruelly trolled after giving birth

One fan commented on Oti’s Instagram account: “What have you decided to call your gorgeous baby girl?”

While another wrote: “Can’t wait to find out her name.”

Another cruelly suggested they would only reveal the name once they had secured a deal with a magazine.

Fans jumped to Oti’s defence, with one writing: “Nasty and uncalled for comment.”

A second added: “Love and respect *so* much how you are protecting your baby’s privacy and not showing their face, such wonderful parents.”

