Holly Willoughby apologises for ‘swearing’ on Dancing On Ice after Stephen Mulhern prank

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern were back for Dancing On Ice tonight as the show took on the movies – but viewers were convinced they heard swearing live on air!

Holly, 42, was given a fright by her co-star as they introduced contestant Roxy Shahidi. So much so, viewers were convinced she accidentally dropped the f-bomb!

Holly Willoughby ‘swearing’ on Dancing On Ice

Introducing Roxy and pro partner Sylvain Longchambon, Holly said: “Right our next couple are taking on one of cinema’s spookiest characters Beetlejuice. Hoping to give their components a fright of their lives…”

Stephen then shouted, giving Holly a fright of her life!

Holly was heard muttering something under her breath before turning to Stephen and playfully slapping him.

She said: “It’s Roxy and Sylvain. You stupid boy!”

Later in the show, Holly told viewers: “Now a little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out. I don’t think I did, but I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you heard. I’ll watch it back on ITV player.”

Did Holly swear on Dancing On Ice tonight?

Viewers were shocked over the moment as they’re convinced Holly might have dropped the f-word under her breath.

One person said on X: “Holly Willoughby saying f off live on ITV has absolutely made my night.”

Another wrote: “Looool! Just came on here to see if everyone else had heard what I thought was said! Holly saying f***!!”

Meanwhile, someone shared a video of the moment. They wrote alongside it: “Holly Willoughby definitely just dropped an f-bomb.”

Holly and Stephen are back for their third live show tonight. Viewers have been divided over their partnership so far, with some complaining over Stephen’s jokes and shouting.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Holly and Stephen have a “special agreement” on the skating show.

An insider told Heat magazine: “Holly and Stephen have great chemistry. They’re both on the same page about that and there’s no battle of egos, which is what had been going on with Phil at This Morning.

“That’s where Holly’s special agreement with Stephen comes in. Holly is thrilled to have Stephen there, but at the end of the day, this is her show and her rules, and he’s fine with that.”

